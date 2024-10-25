Top 10 stories of the day: Diamond dealer in court | Clairwood Hospital fire | Police let Bester go 2 months after prison escape

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg appeared in court for fraud, a woman set herself on fire and destroyed a ward at Clairwood Hospital in Durban, and it has emerged that Thabo Bester was arrested and released two months after his escape from prison.

Also, we look at how former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda allegedly defrauded working class people in Soweto, and disgraced Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has told the public his mother never kicked him out of her home.

See today’s weather forecast.

News today: 25 October

OVERVIEW | Louis, Dezzi and four others remain in custody

The controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and alleged mastermind behind the diamond fraud scheme Forever Diamonds and Gold, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court in Bronkhorstspruit along with eight other people, including his wife Dezzi, on Thursday.

The controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg. Picture: Facebook/Public Figure

Louis and Dezzi were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday at the Tonino restaurant at the Benoni Country Club.

Continue reading

Clairwood Hospital patient allegedly sets herself on fire, leading to destruction of ward

The Clairwood Hospital in Durban is reeling from an early morning blaze where a female patient tragically died after allegedly setting herself on fire, leading to the destruction of an entire ward.

A female patient tragically died in a fire she allegedly started at Clairwood Hospital, destroying an entire ward. Picture: Supplied.

A 41-year-old female patient was in an isolation ward of the hospital’s internal medicine unit when she ignited the fire.

Continue reading

Thabo Bester was detained by police while on the run and then let go, two months after escape

It has emerged that Thabo Bester evaded capture even while he was on the run, being detained by the police for speeding and then released two months after he escaped from prison.

Thabo Bester appears at Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Bester, also known as the Facebook rapist, escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre, a privately run maximum-security prison, in May 2022.

Continue reading

This is how former Joburg mayor allegedly scammed Sowetans: Victims describe Gwamanda’s swindling tactics

A Soweto man who was scammed, allegedly by the former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda, says he was promised great wealth and financial freedom.

Former Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda attends a commissioning ceremony for the new Johannesburg Fire Chief Andries Mucavele, 27 June 2024, at the Florida Park Fire Station, in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gwamanda, a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Community Development in the City of Johannesburg, is currently on special leave. This is after he was arrested for fraud related to his investment in Ithemba Lama Afrika, a funeral insurance company.

Continue reading

Court ‘satisfied with progress’ as Zizi Kodwa awaits decision to have corruption charges dropped

The corruption case against former sport, arts, and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused has been delayed yet again as they await a decision on whether their charges will be withdrawn.

Former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kodwa and former EOH Group senior executive Jehan MacKay briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday.

Continue reading

24 Mpumalanga pupils hospitalised after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks

Incidents of alleged food poisoning among school pupils continue to plague the country, as about 24 Mpumalanga primary school pupils were rushed to the hospital after consuming spaza shop snacks.

Picture: iStock

The Mpumalanga department of education confirmed that the pupils from Enzani Primary School in Matsulu were rushed to Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela.

Continue reading

From Lambo life to homeless? ‘My mother didn’t kick me out’ – Elton Jantjies

Fallen Bok hero Elton Jantjies tackled rumours that he is currently homeless in an Instagram video.

Elton Jantjies at his Bryanston home; zipping around in one of his two Lamborghinis and treating himself to a facial. Pictures: Instagram/ @eltonjantjies

The former Springbok flyhalf once again trended for all the wrong reasons when claims that he was allegedly thrown out of the house of both his mother and a close friend surfaced in the media.

Continue reading

‘It’s a big responsibility’: Mia le Roux receives national flag from Brand SA ahead of Miss Universe in Mexico

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux was given the national flag by Brand South Africa on Thursday ahead of her trip to Mexico to compete at Miss Universe.

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux receiving the national flag from Brand South Africa Manger at CEO’s office, Toni Gumede. Picture: Bonginkosi Tiwane

Miss SA said she felt confident and would carry it proudly.

Continue reading

Markram hails ‘superstar’ Rabada after big Proteas win against Bangladesh

Proteas captain Aiden Markram called fast bowler Kagiso Rabada “a superstar” after his team’s convincing first Test win against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada starred in the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Picture: AFP

Rabada took 6/46 in Bangladesh’s second innings to go with his first innings haul of 3/26 to set up the win for the tourists.

Continue reading

Riveiro hails extraordinary Pirates ahead of AmaZulu test

Jose Riveiro is counting on the camaraderie within his Orlando Pirates squad to maintain the perfect start to the Betway Premiership season.

Orlando Pirates celebrate a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against SuperSport United FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Buccaneers, who kept their 100 percent win record in the league by securing a 2-0 win over SuperSport United on Tuesday night, will face AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday (kick-off is at 7.30pm).

Continue reading

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Hawks bag Louis Liebenberg | Brics summit | Mbeki snubbed at Mboweni’s funeral