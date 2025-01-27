Top 10 stories of the day: ‘I would do it again’ – Waluś | MK vs SABC over ‘GNU’ term | Gogo Maweni granted bail

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes an unrepentant Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who murdered South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Chris Hani, said he acted alone and would do it again if there was any hope of halting peace talks and the transition to a democratic South Africa.

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) of misleading the country by using the term “government of national unity” (GNU).

Furthermore, traditional healers, friends, and family of celebrity traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, known as Gogo Maweni, expressed elation and relief outside the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was granted bail.

‘I would do it again’: Janusz Waluś on killing Chris Hani and Derby-Lewis’ alleged meeting with Zuma [VIDEO]

An unrepentant Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who murdered South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Chris Hani, said he acted alone and would do it again if there was any hope of halting peace talks and the transition to a democratic South Africa.

The 72-year-old Waluś made some chilling confessions to eNCA‘s Annika Larsen in an interview on Sunday, titled ‘Confessions of an Assassin: why I killed Chris Hani’.

An unrepentant Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who murdered South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Chris Hani. Picture: Screengrab.

Waluś, who assassinated Hani in 1993, was deported from South Africa in December after serving nearly three decades behind bars.

Here is your load reduction schedule for the rest of January

Several areas across multiple blocks will experience load reductions throughout the week, affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng.

The schedule runs from Monday to Friday, with varying time slots for different regions.

Picture: City Power

Eskom has announced the reinstatement of load reduction measures following a temporary suspension during the festive period.

‘No national unity and parties excluded’: MK party on why SABC should not use the term GNU

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) of misleading the country by using the term “government of national unity” (GNU).

The party locked horns with the SABC’s lawyers in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The MK party believes the term GNU is not correct and should not be used by the public broadcaster.

NPOs battle for funding as Gauteng government admits to non-compliance

The Gauteng government has conceded that it has not fully complied with the three court orders obtained by the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee (GCCC) on behalf of non-profit organisations (NPOs).

The court orders instructed the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) to address funding challenges for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development is in court over non-compliance with court orders. Picture: GroundUp/ Ihsaan Haffejee

The long-standing legal battle involves Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the MEC for Social Development, and the GDSD, who face allegations of contempt of court.

Celebrations outside court as Gogo Maweni granted R5 000 bail [VIDEO]

Traditional healers, friends, and family of celebrity traditional healer Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, known as Gogo Maweni, expressed elation and relief outside the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she was granted bail.

Maweni was granted R5 000 bail in a case for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm dating back to 2019.

All smiles: Gogo Maweni inside the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday. She was granted R5 000 bail. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

About a week ago, the Gauteng cold case unit and counter-intelligence investigators arrested her during a coordinated operation. Maweni is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bottle in Moroka, Soweto.

