Top 10 stories of the day: Police raid MMC offices | Parties oppose Expropriation Bill | ‘The Last Ranger’ Oscar nod

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes police have raided the offices of two MMCs in Cape Town in connection with criminal activity in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, several political parties have voiced strong opposition and threatened legal action following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has expressed his excitement and pride over The Last Ranger’s Academy Award nomination.

Weather tomorrow: 25 January 2025

Saws forecasts extreme fire danger in several regions and a heatwave persisting in the Northern and Eastern Cape. Isolated showers expected in other provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Police raid offices of two DA MMCs in Cape Town

Police have raided the offices of two MMCs in Cape Town in connection with criminal activity in the construction industry.

This was confirmed by Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Picture for illustration purposes. Photo: SAPS

“I have requested an urgent briefing from Saps to understand the details of this matter,” he said.

Judge Mbenenge: Secretary questioned about similarities in her sexual harassment complaints

It was another tense day as the Judicial Conduct Tribunal continued looking into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge.

Day 10 of the tribunal on Friday focused on the cross-examination of Mbenenge’s accuser, judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, to assess her credibility.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: X/@WhyJudgesMatter

Mbenenge’s counsel, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, challenged Mengo’s claim that she was unaware of her December 2022 sexual harassment complaint when filing a new one in January 2023.

Threats of legal action after Expropriation Bill signed into law

Several political parties have voiced strong opposition and threatened legal action following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law on Thursday, setting new guidelines for land expropriation without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday signed the Expropriation Bill into law, setting new guidelines for land expropriation without compensation. Image: iStock

The Bill, which replaces the Expropriation Act of 1975, allows land expropriation without compensation if it’s in the public interest or for a public purpose.

Police arrest girlfriend of Midrand child pornography suspect

The South African Police Service (Saps) has made another arrest in connection with millions of videos and photos of child pornography uncovered in Midrand last week.

Saps officers on Thursday handcuffed a 25-year-old woman, believed to be the girlfriend of the man who was arrested after an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos were found at his apartment.

Police made another arrest in connection with millions of videos and photos of child pornography uncovered in Midrand last week. Picture: Saps

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the woman, a professional web designer, was arrested in Houghton on Thursday.

Gayton McKenzie celebrates Oscar nomination for South Africa’s ‘The Last Ranger’

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has expressed his excitement and pride over The Last Ranger’s Academy Award nomination.

The South African film has captured hearts at home and abroad.

“The Last Ranger” is a powerful South African film showcasing resilience, conservation, and cinematic excellence. Picure: Instagram: Kindred Films

Directed by Cindy Lee, the film has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, which will take place in March 2025.

Here are five more stories of the day:

