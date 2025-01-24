Top 10 stories of the day: Police raid MMC offices | Parties oppose Expropriation Bill | ‘The Last Ranger’ Oscar nod
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes police have raided the offices of two MMCs in Cape Town in connection with criminal activity in the construction industry.
Meanwhile, several political parties have voiced strong opposition and threatened legal action following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.
Furthermore, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has expressed his excitement and pride over The Last Ranger’s Academy Award nomination.
Weather tomorrow: 25 January 2025
Saws forecasts extreme fire danger in several regions and a heatwave persisting in the Northern and Eastern Cape. Isolated showers expected in other provinces. – full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Police raid offices of two DA MMCs in Cape Town
Police have raided the offices of two MMCs in Cape Town in connection with criminal activity in the construction industry.
This was confirmed by Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.
“I have requested an urgent briefing from Saps to understand the details of this matter,” he said.
CONTINUE READING: Police raid offices of two DA MMCs in Cape Town
Judge Mbenenge: Secretary questioned about similarities in her sexual harassment complaints
It was another tense day as the Judicial Conduct Tribunal continued looking into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge.
Day 10 of the tribunal on Friday focused on the cross-examination of Mbenenge’s accuser, judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, to assess her credibility.
Mbenenge’s counsel, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, challenged Mengo’s claim that she was unaware of her December 2022 sexual harassment complaint when filing a new one in January 2023.
CONTINUE READING: Judge Mbenenge: Secretary questioned about similarities in her sexual harassment complaints
Threats of legal action after Expropriation Bill signed into law
Several political parties have voiced strong opposition and threatened legal action following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law on Thursday, setting new guidelines for land expropriation without compensation.
The Bill, which replaces the Expropriation Act of 1975, allows land expropriation without compensation if it’s in the public interest or for a public purpose.
CONTINUE READING: Threats of legal action after Expropriation Bill signed into law
Police arrest girlfriend of Midrand child pornography suspect
The South African Police Service (Saps) has made another arrest in connection with millions of videos and photos of child pornography uncovered in Midrand last week.
Saps officers on Thursday handcuffed a 25-year-old woman, believed to be the girlfriend of the man who was arrested after an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos were found at his apartment.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the woman, a professional web designer, was arrested in Houghton on Thursday.
CONTINUE READING: Police arrest girlfriend of Midrand child pornography suspect
Gayton McKenzie celebrates Oscar nomination for South Africa’s ‘The Last Ranger’
South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has expressed his excitement and pride over The Last Ranger’s Academy Award nomination.
The South African film has captured hearts at home and abroad.
Directed by Cindy Lee, the film has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, which will take place in March 2025.
CONTINUE READING: Gayton McKenzie celebrates Oscar nomination for South Africa’s ‘The Last Ranger’
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Chicken Licken ad gets green light after being accused of mocking those struggling with mental health [VIDEO]
- Three arrested after high-speed car chase and shootout in Turffontein
- Here is why egg prices are high and could increase in future
- More than 1 600 Limpopo pupils remain unplaced
- A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC can’t go forward by not moving
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Expropriation Bill signed into law | Principal killed, wife injured | Mbedu lands another role
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.