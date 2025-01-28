Top 10 stories of the day: Four SANDF soldiers killed | Zuma-Sambudla to appear | AKA’s 37th ‘heavenly’ birthday
News today includes an the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that four more South African soldiers have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will appear in court on Thursday concerning the July 2021 unrest.
Furthermore, on what would’ve been his 37th birthday, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’s mother, Lynn Forbes, reflected on the day the late rapper was born.
Weather tomorrow: 28 January 2025
Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and high fire danger in the Northern Cape. Hot weather expected across most provinces. – full weather forecast here.
Four more SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that four more South African soldiers have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
This brings to 13 the number of soldiers who have died fighting with M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, over the last five days.
SANDF spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini told The Citizen, that three of the soldiers died in fighting at the airport in the provincial capital of Goma on Monday.
Dlamini said the fourth died from injuries sustained in a major clash with M23 on Thursday and Friday last week when nine SANDF soldiers died.
Child pornography accused couple kicked out after arrest, bail unable to proceed
A couple charged with possessing and distributing child pornography were evicted from their rented home following their arrests.
Darren Wilken and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Tiona Moodley, appeared together for the first time at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Tuesday.
The pair face charges for manufacturing and distributing child pornography, as well as money laundering.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court over July 2021 unrest, MK party announces
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will appear in court on Thursday concerning the July 2021 unrest.
The party announced on Tuesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Zuma-Sambudla will appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court at 9am on charges connected with the July 2021 unrest.
The party called on members to attend and support her.
‘Government must take control’: Trump closes SA health funding tap
The Dean of Wits University’s Faculty of Health Sciences has emphasised that the South African government must assume control of the country’s health programmes, which may be affected by newly elected President Donald Trump’s executive order.
On Monday, Trump ordered a pause on foreign assistance from the United States as his administration promoted its “America First” agenda.
“We get tired of giving massive amounts of money to countries that hate us, don’t we?” Trump said in a speech during the House Republicans’ annual retreat in Florida on Monday.
Lynn Forbes: ‘I can never say ‘happy heavenly birthday’ on what would’ve been AKA’s 37th birthday
On what would’ve been his 37th birthday, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’s mother, Lynn Forbes, reflected on the day the late rapper was born.
“On this day, at 1:15 in the early morning, I heard your first cry; I felt your warmth as you were placed on my chest. Your natural birth, 37 years ago, left me exhausted yet invigorated,” wrote Lynn on her Instagram.
AKA was fatally shot in February 2023 while in Durban.
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Mpumalanga police on high alert after arsonists torch more than 50 buses [VIDEOS]
- 4 school children die daily in accidents: Outcry over road carnage
- ‘I’m coming for them’: Gwamanda fires warning over ‘politically motivated’ fraud case
- PICS: Mould on the roof, broken pipes and classes with 50 kids – the state of some Gauteng schools
- Flights to Joburg back on, but technical issues spark delays at George Airport
