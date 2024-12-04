Top 10 stories of the day: Joburg city manager ordered to vacate office | 150 illegal miners trapped, 3 dead | SAA pilot strike looms

News today includes City of Joburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered to vacate his office within 10 days following a court ruling that deemed his appointment unlawful.

Meanwhile, Law enforcement agencies are monitoring as rescue teams are working to free around 150 illegal miners trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga.

Furthermore, South African Airways (SAA) flights may be disrupted and thousands of passengers left stranded on Thursday should planned industrial action by the carrier’s pilot body go ahead.

Weather tomorrow: 5 December 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms and extreme heat, with risks of flooding, hail, damaging winds, and fire dangers across several provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Joburg city manager Floyd Brink’s appointment must be reversed, court rules

City of Joburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered to vacate his office within 10 days following a court ruling that deemed his appointment unlawful.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Wednesday in favour of the Democratic Alliance (DA), which had challenged Brink’s appointment to the position.

City of Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brink was initially appointed as city manager on 23 February 2023.

Before that, he served as the City of Joburg’s chief operating officer (COO) for four years and acted as city manager starting in February 2021.

However, his appointment faced multiple legal setbacks.

Land expropriation: Almost 90% of claimants choose money instead of property

The overwhelming majority of those who won land claims chose money over a title deed.

The Ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development shed light on the number of land claims processed since 1998 and touched on the challenges facing the adjudication process.

Picture: iStock

An organisation who has tracked the land debate from the onset also shared their insights into why a cash payout has become preferable to nurturing the soil.

PICS: 150 illegal miners trapped in Mpumalanga abandoned mine, six saved and three dead

Law enforcement agencies are monitoring as rescue teams are working to free around 150 illegal miners trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga. Six people have already been rescued, while three bodies were recovered.

Members of the K9 unit of a private security company were patrolling around farms in the area on Tuesday afternoon when they encountered four men who appeared to be fleeing from the area.

About 150 illegal miners trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie, six are already out, with three reportedly dead. Picture: Supplied.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the suspected illegal miners informed security guards that they had been trapped inside an abandoned mine. They also said others were still in the mine.

SA drinks 4.5 billion litres of alcoholic beverages a year, Treasury to cash in

National Treasury has extended the deadline for comment on their taxation of alcohol discussion paper.

Submissions on a proposal to increase the excise tax on alcoholic beverages were due by 13 December, but Treasury has given concerned parties until 14 February 2025 to comment.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

South Africans consume colossal quantities of liquor products and the move has been seen as a cash grab by traders and a way of curbing consumption by researchers.

You may miss your flight: SAA pilot strike looms

South African Airways (SAA) flights may be disrupted and thousands of passengers left stranded on Thursday should planned industrial action by the carrier’s pilot body go ahead.

A source within the SAA pilot body confirmed that the SAA flight deck will down tools at 7am on 5 December. Unconfirmed reports also suggest that cabin crew may stage a simultaneous sympathy strike.

South African Airways (SAA) airbus A340. Picture: iStock

The planned action comes as a result of wage talks gone awry.

