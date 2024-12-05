Top 10 stories of the day: ANC wins Thabazimbi by-election | SAA passengers stranded | Tyla wows fans with concert

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the African National Congress (ANC) has emerged victorious in the recent by-elections held in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

Meanwhile, South African Airways (SAA) passengers were left stranded at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Thursday after the South African Airways Pilots Association (Saapa) and National Transport Movement (NTM) went on strike.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Grammy Award-winning sensation, Tyla Seethal returned triumphantly to her homeland Msanzi this week, performing her first private concert for a select group of fans.

Weather tomorrow: 6 December 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, damaging winds along the coast, and the heat wave in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West, and KwaZulu-Natal will continue until Sunday. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC clinches victory in Thabazimbi by-elections, but hung council remains

The African National Congress (ANC) has emerged victorious in the recent by-elections held in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

The by-elections followed the dissolution of the Thabazimbi Local Municipality, leaving all council seats vacant.

Police officers are seen at the Berario Recreation Centre IEC voting station on 27 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Over 51 000 registered voters were eligible to participate, casting their ballots on Wednesday across 57 voting stations in the region.

CONTINUE READING: ANC clinches victory in Thabazimbi by-elections, but hung council remains

Parking the bus: How Safa boss Danny Jordaan is lining up his defence in R1.3m fraud case [VIDEO]

South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan is expected to file a formal application to have his case struck off the roll pending two cases in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Jordaan, Safa Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday.

Danny Jordaan and his co-accued in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge. Picture: X/@PercyNkatlo

During court proceedings, Jordaan appeared nonchalant with the Magistrate instructing the Safa president to stop chewing gum in court.

CONTINUE READING: Parking the bus: How Safa boss Danny Jordaan is lining up his defence in R1.3m fraud case [VIDEO]

Anger fills the air as passengers stranded at OR Tambo [WATCH]

South African Airways (SAA) passengers were left stranded at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Thursday after the South African Airways Pilots Association (Saapa) and National Transport Movement (NTM) went on strike.

The association initially demanded a 30% increase in pilot salaries but later reduced this to 15.7% plus benefits. The airline countered with an offer of 8.46%, backdated to April when negotiations started.

Passengers were left angry and frustrated at the cancellation of their flights at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Holiday trips, including those to Mauritius, were on Thursday delayed indefinitely.

Anger and frustration filled the air, as many claimed they would be taking action against the airline for missing their flights.

CONTINUE READING: Anger fills the air as passengers stranded at OR Tambo [WATCH]

Mapisa-Nqakula no longer holds diplomatic status, court hears as she seeks relaxation of bail conditions

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is seeking a relaxation of her bail conditions.

Mapisa-Nqakula returned to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday after her case was transferred from the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 9 July 2024.

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Currently, out on R50 000 bail, Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one count of money laundering.

CONTINUE READING: Mapisa-Nqakula no longer holds diplomatic status, court hears as she seeks relaxation of bail conditions

Tyla wows fans with exclusive private concert in South Africa [WATCH]

South Africa’s Grammy Award-winning sensation, Tyla Seethal returned triumphantly to her homeland Msanzi this week, performing her first private concert for a select group of fans.

Mzansi crowds who’d scored an invite or won tickets to the exclusive Coke Studio event, waited in anticipation for the singer to hit the stage while enjoying other amenities that celebrated all things Tyla.

Tyla Seethal performs for an exclusive crowd at the Coke Studio live experience in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 4 December 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

A local couple who was waiting in the queue had been waiting from 15h00, while the event only started in the evening.

They won tickets and swore they weren’t going to miss any parts of the experience.

CONTINUE READING: Tyla wows fans with exclusive private concert in South Africa [WATCH]

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Joburg city manager ordered to vacate office | 150 illegal miners trapped, 3 dead | SAA pilot strike looms