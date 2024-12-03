Top 10 stories of the day: SA’s G20 presidency | Petrol and diesel prices increase | 24 ambulances sabotaged by staff

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that the G20 under the South African presidency will remain focused on its initiatives to support development.

Meanwhile, as the festive season kicks in, South African motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps.

Furthermore, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff in Mpumalanga are believed to be behind the sabotage of their own vehicles.

Weather tomorrow: 3 December 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms expected in Mpumalanga and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal and extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal because of a heatwave.– full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

G20 presidency: Ramaphosa pledges SA will remain focused on supporting development [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that the G20 under the South African presidency will remain focused on its initiatives to support development.

Ramaphosa officially launched South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in Parliament on Tuesday morning.

South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, taking over from Brazil. Picture: GCIS

South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, taking over from Brazil.

CONTINUE READING: G20 presidency: Ramaphosa pledges SA will remain focused on supporting development [VIDEO]

R1.1 trillion worth of online bets in a year: Does SA need to rein in digital gambling?

Multiple restrictions exist in all facets of life to protect people from their own indulgences.

The allure of cheap money is a sharp hook and a drive to keep a closer eye on those casting their digital lines is being pushed.

Picture: iStock

Along with the Remote Gambling Bill soon to be introduced in parliament, a campaign to create awareness of the financial wastage in a barren socio-economic climate has been launched.

CONTINUE READING: R1.1 trillion worth of online bets in a year: Does SA need to rein in digital gambling?

Festive season pain as petrol and diesel prices increase from Wednesday

As the festive season kicks in, South African motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps.

The increase, from Wednesday, 4 December, comes after a few months of reprieve for cash-strapped motorists who benefitted from significant drops in the petrol price.

Picture: Neil McCartney

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of both 93 and 95-octane petrol will increase by 17 cents per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Festive season pain as petrol and diesel prices increase from Wednesday

Former ‘7de Laan’ actress appointed CEO at film school AFDA

Former 7de Laan actress Diaan Lawrenson has been appointed the CEO of film school AFDA. She previously had the role of dean of AFDA Cape Town for five-and-a-half years.

Speaking to The Citizen, Lawrenson, who played the much-loved character of Paula van der Leque, said leaving the 7de Laan family in 2016 was a challenging decision but “it marked a necessary step towards personal growth and a re-prioritisation of my family life”.

Actress Diaan Lawrenson is now the CEO at AFDA. Picture: Supplied

Lawrenson has featured in many local films and series that include Raaiselkind and Susters. She is an alumna of the institution and has been lecturing at AFDA since 2016.

CONTINUE READING: Former ‘7de Laan’ actress appointed CEO at film school AFDA

Department of Health confirms 24 ambulances allegedly sabotaged by staff

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff in Mpumalanga are believed to be behind the sabotage of their own vehicles.

The Department of Health (DoH) confirmed that the provincial office was investigating suspicious malicious damage to ambulances by EMS personnel.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The DoH was responding to a question posed in parliament. Last week, it provided details of the extent of the vehicle’s problems.

CONTINUE READING: Department of Health confirms 24 ambulances allegedly sabotaged by staff

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 10 000+ road deaths in 2024 | Zuma claims vote-rigging for reputation | Black Friday overview