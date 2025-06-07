Batohi could appear in parliament to explain allegations of corruption inside the NPA

Batohi's statements have ignited some curiosity on the challenges of the NPA.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to appear before parliament next week to give more details about allegations of rogue elements inside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

During an interview this week with a local broadcaster, Batohi said she was concerned that the NPA had been infiltrated by individuals who do not have the best interests of the rule of law at heart.

She also said there were systematic challenges, but also internal and external agendas that affect the function of the NPA.

The state lawyers have been under attack from both the public and political parties for mishandling major cases, especially those involving high-profile figures and politicians.

In a letter to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, the EFF stated that the NDPP must furnish Parliament with information on rogue activities at the NPA, if indeed they exist.

“We therefore respectfully request that the Portfolio Committee convene an urgent meeting on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, for the express purpose of engaging Advocate Shamila Batohi on her public statements and allowing Members of Parliament to exercise their oversight responsibilities. In the spirit of transparency and full accountability.

“Advocate Batohi must explain what she meant by infiltration, what forms of manipulation she is facing, what forces—internal or external—are hindering her work, and what corrective or protective steps have been taken,” the party said.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development should take responsibility for the NPA

The party said it also wanted the Minister of Justice to be present at this meeting.

“The attendance of the Minister is essential, not only because section 179(6) of the Constitution requires that the Cabinet member responsible for the administration of justice exercise final responsibility over the NPA, but also because the potential political implications of the NDPP’s statement need to be evaluated in the context of executive accountability.

“The Minister must brief the Committee on what measures are in place to safeguard the NPA from infiltration, how vetting is conducted for senior appointments, and whether any recent developments have prompted internal investigations or interdepartmental correspondence regarding institutional integrity.”

The EFF said a weakened NPA isa poor reflection on the state.

“The NPA stands at the frontline of holding the corrupt accountable and ensuring justice for victims of serious crimes, including femicide, sexual violence, and complex financial crimes.

“If the prosecutorial arm is compromised, the entire justice system is compromised.”

ALSO READ: A national embarrassment? ‘Scorpions 2.0’ bill pitched to save failing NPA

Why is it so difficult to do this job?

Meanwhile, Batohi had said she would meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to express her concerns about the challenges the NPA faces.

“This is something that I am going to take up with the executive we need to understand exactly what is going on and why it is sometimes so difficult to do this job.

“Because you have all the challenges of the system, but you also have agendas externally and internally, this is a serious concern for me,” she said.

NOW READ: NPA ‘infiltrated by those against the rule of law’ – Batohi says