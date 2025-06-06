Top 10 stories of the day: K-word teacher loses labour case | Amerikaners’ future uncertain | NPA sabotage claims

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 6 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, a teacher in the Northern Cape has failed in his attempt to return to work after being dismissed for using a racial slur against two black pupils.

Meanwhile, the future of 49 South Africans who have taken up refugee status in the United States is uncertain, as developments in the White House point towards Donald Trump being disillusioned over the white genocide claims.

Furthermore, National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi claims the National Prosecuting Authority has been infiltrated by those against the rule of law.

Weather tomorrow: 7 June 2025

Weather conditions across South Africa will include frost in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, rain in the Western Cape, and isolated showers and wind in the Free State and Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

‘Using k-word is illegal’: Northern Cape teacher fired for racist outburst loses reinstatement battle

Gerhard Louw took the Northern Cape department of education to the Education Labour Relations Council, arguing that his dismissal was unfair.

Picture: iStock

At the time, Louw was employed at Technical High School Kimberley, where he taught technology and automotive subjects.

He was dismissed in November last year after being found guilty at a disciplinary hearing of calling two African pupils the k-word.

Trump-Musk breakup: Will 49 ‘refugees’ return to South Africa?

On Thursday, a public spat broke out between Trump and South African-born billionaire Elon Musk. The two figures even made serious threats against each other on social media.

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement in the US. Picture: Saul Loeb / AFP

International relations expert Anthoni van Nieuwkerk told The Citizen the 49 refugees were in a precarious situation with the uncertainty of what Trump would do next.

“They will be left with no home and they might even want to return home, because if the appetite for accommodating Afrikaners goes away and it loses its importance, then those people will be left stranded.

WATCH: NPA ‘infiltrated by those against the rule of law’ – Batohi

The NPA has recently come under fire for its handling of high-profile cases, including that of former Free State premier Ace Magashule’s personal assistant and corruption co-accused, Moroadi Cholota, who was allowed to walk free.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to try Cholota.

The NPA has continued to stumble through a series of high-profile legal bungles, including the long-running Timothy Omotoso sex trafficking trial that has dragged on for years, and the Shepherd Bushiri extradition matter.

Mpumalanga teen girl sends police on a hunt for her rapist, but she lied

On Wednesday, Mpumalanga police were sent on a manhunt for two men who were driving a black VW Polo from Dullstroom to Lydenburg on Sunday on allegations of rape. However, this turned out to be a smokescreen.

According to Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she was hitchhiking on Sunday and got raped after being given a lift by strangers.

Picture: iStock

A case docket was opened and assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for investigation. However, there was no rape case to investigate and consequently, no suspects to arrest because this was a fabricated story.

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said on Friday that the 16-year-old girl had been charged with perjury after investigations revealed that she fabricated the entire story.

Pick n Pay CEO receives the highest salary in retail. Here’s how much others get

At the top of the corporate ladder, the CEO stands as the face of pressure and power, a single person trusted with steering a company through stormy seas of inflation, consumer hesitancy and relentless competition.

Those at the helm of retail companies are paid handsomely due to several factors, including qualifications, experience and responsibilities. These are the people whose vision keeps customers walking through the doors despite the crushing cost of living.

Picture: Supplied

The lowest-paid CEO in grocery retail is Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer, with R5.6 million, while the highest-paid is Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay, with R24.9 million.

Here are five more stories of the day:

