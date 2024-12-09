Top 10 stories of the day: Planes refuelled after long queues | ‘No structure is disbanded’ | Jay Z denies assault claims
News today includes planes have reportedly begun refuelling at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon, but long queues persist across the country.
Meanwhile, the ANC has announced that it will make a final decision on disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) in January 2025.
Furthermore, US rap mogul Shawn Carter, known as Jay Z, has strongly denied allegations that link him to the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl over 20 years ago.
Weather tomorrow: 10 December 2024
The weather service has warned of extreme heat and fire dangers across multiple provinces. Partly cloudy skies bring isolated thundershowers to regions like Gauteng and Mpumalanga. – full weather forecast here.
‘Delayed indefinitely’: Planes ‘refuelling’ as OR Tambo chaos spreads across the country [VIDEO]
Planes have reportedly begun refuelling at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon, but long queues persist across the country.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) had earlier warned travellers that airlines were unable to refuel aircraft as normal at the airport.
As a result, around 70% of national flights were delayed.
‘I faced racism within the party’: Councillor speaks out after leaving ActionSA for DA
Former ActionSA councillor in the City of Tshwane Navina Pillay said she has resigned from the party because of racism she allegedly endured.
Pillay, a coloured woman, told reporters at a media briefing on Monday that minority groups in the party were frequently overlooked and mistreated.
“As a coloured woman, I have never endured the level of racism I experienced within ActionSA.
“The discrimination I faced was not from external sources or the public but from within the party’s structures.”
‘No structure is disbanded’: ANC to decide on KZN and Gauteng PECs in January 2025
The ANC has announced that it will make a final decision on disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) in January 2025.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has stated that the decision on interventions in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will be made after the January 8 Statement and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.
“No structure is disbanded. All matters will be considered, and the final decision that we explained to you will be taken in January next year,” he said on Monday evening.
‘This is clearly a lie’: State highlights Malema’s contradictions in firearm discharge trial
The testimony of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in his firearm discharge case was riddled with contradictions, according to the state.
Closing arguments were presented on Monday in the East London Regional Court, where Malema and his former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, face charges related to the alleged discharge of a firearm.
The case stems from a viral video showing Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle in front of a large crowd during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, on 28 July 2018.
‘No sir’: Jay Z denies claims he sexually assaulted 13-year-old with Diddy
US rap mogul Shawn Carter, known as Jay Z, has strongly denied allegations that link him to the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl over 20 years ago.
“I’m a young man who made it out of the project in Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain,” wrote the rapper in a statement.
The allegations of sexual assault are in connection with rap businessman Diddy.
