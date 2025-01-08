Top 10 stories of the day: Mandela ‘grandchild’ among arrested | Matric results to be published | NCC investigating FlySafair

News today includes police have arrested five suspects including an alleged grandchild of Nelson Mandela at the late former president’s Houghton home.

Meanwhile, a green light has been given for the 2024 matric results to be published in the media next week after the Information Regulator (IR) lost its case.

Furthermore, the National Consumer Commission is now investigating FlySafair for overbooking its flights after a consumer complained on Sunday that there was no place for him on the flight, he booked due to overbooking.

Weather tomorrow: 9 January 2025

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alert for Thursday but expect isolated showers, warm conditions, and fire danger warnings across South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Nelson Mandela ‘grandchild’ among five arrested, hijacked car recovered

Police have arrested five suspects including an alleged grandchild of Nelson Mandela at the late former president’s Houghton home.

Officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit received information from a vehicle tracking company about the location of a white Toyota Corolla at the premises on Wednesday.

Police at the home of late former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the car was hijacked earlier along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

Jacob Zuma demands to be reinstated as an ANC member

Former President Jacob Zuma has demanded the reinstatement of his African National Congress (ANC) membership.

Zuma’s lawyers have written to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday, saying his expulsion as a member of the party was “unlawful”.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

It comes as the ANC celebrates its 113th birthday on Wednesday.

In a letter dated 8 January, the lawyers said Zuma will pursue legal action if the ANC fails to address his concerns and reinstate him by 31 January 2025.

Information Regulator loses interdict bid, matric results to be published

A green light has been given for the 2024 matric results to be published in the media next week after the Information Regulator (IR) lost its case.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday dismissed the regulator’s interdict application for a lack of urgency.

Matric pupils at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first matric exam on 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The IR wanted to block the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results in newspapers, citing concerns about a violation of students’ right to privacy.

KZN teen mother arrested over her one-year-old’s death

Police have arrested a 17-year-old mother after the death of her one-year-old child.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the child was shot and killed at a residence in Umlazi on Monday.

Picture: iStock

“At the time, the mother told police that she was outside the house in the yard when she heard the sound of a gunshot going off from inside the house, where her son was alone.”

National Consumer Commission investigating FlySafair for overbooking

The National Consumer Commission is now investigating FlySafair for overbooking its flights after a consumer complained on Sunday that there was no place for him on the flight, he booked due to overbooking.

Thato Miles Nsala wrote on X, “So we show up at the airport, and @FlySafair says we don’t have seats for the same flight we paid for. If you have 200 seats, why take payments for 300 passengers?”

Picture: Twitter

FlySafair answered him, saying that it would like to extend its sincerest apologies for the inconvenience and unpleasant experience.

“Whilst we understand the importance of passengers reaching their destination on time and on the flight that they have paid for, we do overbook flights to ensure we keep our tickets as affordable as possible for our passengers.”

Here are five more stories of the day:

