Weather alert: Cloudy skies, showers and fire danger warnings

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 9 January 2025.

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alert for Thursday but expect isolated showers, warm conditions, and fire danger warnings across South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

🌧️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 08 – 09 January 2025.

Scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with disruptive rain over the north -eastern regions, expected to result in localised flooding. pic.twitter.com/eDJiSAiSuO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 9 January

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over the central parts of the country.

ALSO READ:

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 9 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/54WWaScJtY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy morning fog patches along the escarpment and eastern Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme southwest. It will be warm in the eastern Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/hnx6eSBSvI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/XlNYgJufLe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the west at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cloudy in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine in the extreme west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/qPp2KlRkmU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the west at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot in the east.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/FQBjMQ5KCF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in the west; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot except in the northeast, where it will be fine. It will be cloudy and cool along the southwest coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/GoWUktA00j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fine and hot to very hot weather, but partly cloudy and warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 09/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/cwNmJ4ZtAq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers but cloudy and warm in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.