Top 10 stories of the day: EFF MPs Ndlozi, Tetyana resign | RIP Doc Shebeleza | McKenzie supports Afghanistan boycott

News today includes Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana, have resigned from Parliament.

Meanwhile, Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza has died following an illness.

Furthermore, Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has voiced his support of a boycott against the Afghanistan cricket team at the Champions Trophy tournament to be played in Pakistan next month.

Weather tomorrow: 10 January 2025

Saws issues warnings for severe storms, fire dangers, and a heatwave. Scattered showers expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. – full weather forecast here.

EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resign from Parliament

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana, have resigned from Parliament.

The EFF said it received the voluntary resignations of the duo on Wednesday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: supplied

“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa.”

“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” the red berets said.

Zuma is out to ‘kill’ the ANC – experts

Former president Jacob Zuma’s demand to be reinstated as an ANC member is aimed at destabilising his former party that is at its weakest point.

This is the view of experts who said Zuma’s aim was to destabilise the ANC which is at its weakest due to political differences over the government of national unity (GNU).

uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

They added that he was on a mission to reinforce his old narrative that he was a victim of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza dies after battling illness

Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza has died following an illness.

In what will be described as a dark week for Kwaito after singer Winnie Khumalo died on Monday, reports now allege that Doc Shebeleza has died, also at the age of 51.

Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza has reportedly died. Doc Shebeleza | Image: Twitter / @radio2000ZA

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said Sebeleza’s death is a “significant loss for South Africa and the entire music industry”.

AKA-Tibz murder: Accused argues detention is a punishment and details family’s financial strain

The alleged mastermind in the high-profile murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has pleaded with the court for release on bail, citing the financial and emotional strain his detention has caused his family.

On Thursday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) heard bail applications from two suspects connected to the killings.

Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni during bail application in the AKA-Tibz murder case at Durban Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Accused number four, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and accused number five, Lindokuhle Ndimande, reopened their bids for bail, presenting what they claimed were new facts.

McKenzie calls for Proteas to boycott matches against Afghanistan

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has voiced his support of a boycott against the Afghanistan cricket team at the Champions Trophy tournament to be played in Pakistan next month.

This follows an outcry from cricket fans, as well as a call from Lawyers for Human Rights, who last year slammed South Africa for playing an ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Members of the Afghanistan men’s team celebrating a wicket during an ODI against Zimbabwe last month. Picture: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP

Under Taliban rule, women in Afghanistan are expected to cover up completely in public and not raise their voices.

Here are five more stories of the day:

