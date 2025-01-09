Top 10 stories of the day: EFF MPs Ndlozi, Tetyana resign | RIP Doc Shebeleza | McKenzie supports Afghanistan boycott
News today includes Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana, have resigned from Parliament.
Meanwhile, Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza has died following an illness.
Furthermore, Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has voiced his support of a boycott against the Afghanistan cricket team at the Champions Trophy tournament to be played in Pakistan next month.
Weather tomorrow: 10 January 2025
Saws issues warnings for severe storms, fire dangers, and a heatwave. Scattered showers expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. – full weather forecast here.
EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resign from Parliament
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana, have resigned from Parliament.
The EFF said it received the voluntary resignations of the duo on Wednesday.
“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa.”
“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” the red berets said.
Zuma is out to ‘kill’ the ANC – experts
Former president Jacob Zuma’s demand to be reinstated as an ANC member is aimed at destabilising his former party that is at its weakest point.
This is the view of experts who said Zuma’s aim was to destabilise the ANC which is at its weakest due to political differences over the government of national unity (GNU).
They added that he was on a mission to reinforce his old narrative that he was a victim of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.
Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza dies after battling illness
Kwaito artist Doc Shebeleza has died following an illness.
In what will be described as a dark week for Kwaito after singer Winnie Khumalo died on Monday, reports now allege that Doc Shebeleza has died, also at the age of 51.
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said Sebeleza’s death is a “significant loss for South Africa and the entire music industry”.
AKA-Tibz murder: Accused argues detention is a punishment and details family’s financial strain
The alleged mastermind in the high-profile murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has pleaded with the court for release on bail, citing the financial and emotional strain his detention has caused his family.
On Thursday, the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) heard bail applications from two suspects connected to the killings.
Accused number four, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and accused number five, Lindokuhle Ndimande, reopened their bids for bail, presenting what they claimed were new facts.
McKenzie calls for Proteas to boycott matches against Afghanistan
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has voiced his support of a boycott against the Afghanistan cricket team at the Champions Trophy tournament to be played in Pakistan next month.
This follows an outcry from cricket fans, as well as a call from Lawyers for Human Rights, who last year slammed South Africa for playing an ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE.
Under Taliban rule, women in Afghanistan are expected to cover up completely in public and not raise their voices.
Here are five more stories of the day:
- WATCH: Ramaphosa says due processes followed to expel Zuma
- Court rules body corporate can cut off electricity to owner over R100k levies and utilities debt
- How long does Johannesburg Mayor Morero have to appoint a new city manager?
- FlySafair says it will engage constructively with NCC investigation into overbooking
- SA Human Rights Commission investigating FlySafair incident
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Mandela ‘grandchild’ among arrested | Matric results to be published | NCC investigating FlySafair
