Top 10 stories of the day: Mashatile’s guards kick out resident | Winnie Khumalo dies | Matric results fight

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Paul Mashatile’s visit to a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was interrupted by a resident who reportedly asked the Deputy President to leave his home.

A few hours later, news that veteran musician and dancer Winnie Khumalo had died sent shockwaves across the nation.

In the courts, with just a week until matric exam results are released the battle over whether they can be published rages on.

The Proteas have now won seven straight Tests and captain Temba Bavuma has shot off a warning at the world’s other top teams.

Weather tomorrow: 8 January 2025

The South African Weather Service said rain will continue to fall in the central and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday.

There is also a chance of rain over the Western and Eastern Cape, but hot to very hot conditions in the Northern Cape.

Khayelitsha resident removed by security during Deputy President Mashatile’s visit

A visit to Khayelitsha by Deputy President Paul Mashatile did not go according to plan on Tuesday morning.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile sitting in the lounge shortly before a man was removed from the home. Picture: X / @PMashatile

The deputy president’s security team was involved in a minor altercation with a resident who entered a home while an impromptu interview was being conducted.

Mashatile was in the Cape Town suburb on Tuesday as part of an engagement drive ahead of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 113th-anniversary celebrations this week.

READ MORE: Khayelitsha resident removed by security during Deputy President Mashatile’s visit

Winnie Khumalo dies, 51, en route to hospital

Veteran musician and dancer Winnie Khumalo died on Tuesday en route to getting medical assistance.

Winnie Khumalo. Picture: Gallo images

Khumalo’s sister and family representative Tshepi Akeepile told SABC News the star was sick before her death.

“It was her daughter that got back home to come and collect her so that she could be taken to the hospital. She tried to help her. Unfortunately, on their drive to the hospital she passed away. When they arrived, they [medical staff] pronounced her dead.”

READ MORE: Winnie Khumalo dies, 51, en route to hospital

Matric results fight continues

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Information Regulator (IR) faced off in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, debating whether the 2024 matric results should be published in newspapers.

NSC matric certificate. Picture: Supplied.

The IR filed an urgent application to block the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results in this manner, citing concerns about the violation of students’ privacy under the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

However, the DBE has opposed the application, with AfriForum joining the case as an interested party.

READ MORE: Information Regulator insists publishing 2024 matric results violates Popia, urgency questioned

WATCH: Relief for the Vaal Dam as Grootdraai overflow gates open

Concerns around the low level of the Vaal Dam have been eased a little after the overflow gates at the Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga were opened on Tuesday.

Views of the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga, overflowing with two sluice gates open, 7 January 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The large dam located on the Vaal River, near Standerton, has experienced a large amount of rain and started overflowing this week.

It was announced that sluice gates at the dam would be open on Tuesday to drop levels but this was reportedly moved forward after the water rose faster than expected.

When The Citizen visited the Grootdraai Dam, two gates were open and water was rushing through at an intense rate.

READ MORE: WATCH: Relief for the Vaal Dam as Grootdraai overflow gates open

Proteas will be ‘scary’ when they fire on all cylinders — Temba Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has fired a warning at the world’s top Test teams, insisting his side will be ‘scary’ to face when they start hitting their straps.

Temba Bavuma leads his team onto the field during the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town which ended on Monday. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP

The SA squad secured their seventh straight Test victory on Monday, wrapping up a 2-0 series win over Pakistan and qualifying for this year’s World Test Championship final in the process.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas will be ‘scary’ when they fire on all cylinders — Temba Bavuma

Five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s news recap:

READ HERE: ANC to charge Tony Yengeni | What to expect from Matric results | Stealing ashes for nyaope?