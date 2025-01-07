Top 10 stories of the day: Mashatile’s guards kick out resident | Winnie Khumalo dies | Matric results fight
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, Paul Mashatile’s visit to a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was interrupted by a resident who reportedly asked the Deputy President to leave his home.
A few hours later, news that veteran musician and dancer Winnie Khumalo had died sent shockwaves across the nation.
In the courts, with just a week until matric exam results are released the battle over whether they can be published rages on.
The Proteas have now won seven straight Tests and captain Temba Bavuma has shot off a warning at the world’s other top teams.
Weather tomorrow: 8 January 2025
The South African Weather Service said rain will continue to fall in the central and eastern parts of the country on Wednesday.
There is also a chance of rain over the Western and Eastern Cape, but hot to very hot conditions in the Northern Cape.
Khayelitsha resident removed by security during Deputy President Mashatile’s visit
A visit to Khayelitsha by Deputy President Paul Mashatile did not go according to plan on Tuesday morning.
The deputy president’s security team was involved in a minor altercation with a resident who entered a home while an impromptu interview was being conducted.
Mashatile was in the Cape Town suburb on Tuesday as part of an engagement drive ahead of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 113th-anniversary celebrations this week.
READ MORE: Khayelitsha resident removed by security during Deputy President Mashatile’s visit
Winnie Khumalo dies, 51, en route to hospital
Veteran musician and dancer Winnie Khumalo died on Tuesday en route to getting medical assistance.
Khumalo’s sister and family representative Tshepi Akeepile told SABC News the star was sick before her death.
“It was her daughter that got back home to come and collect her so that she could be taken to the hospital. She tried to help her. Unfortunately, on their drive to the hospital she passed away. When they arrived, they [medical staff] pronounced her dead.”
READ MORE: Winnie Khumalo dies, 51, en route to hospital
Matric results fight continues
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Information Regulator (IR) faced off in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, debating whether the 2024 matric results should be published in newspapers.
The IR filed an urgent application to block the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results in this manner, citing concerns about the violation of students’ privacy under the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
However, the DBE has opposed the application, with AfriForum joining the case as an interested party.
READ MORE: Information Regulator insists publishing 2024 matric results violates Popia, urgency questioned
WATCH: Relief for the Vaal Dam as Grootdraai overflow gates open
Concerns around the low level of the Vaal Dam have been eased a little after the overflow gates at the Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga were opened on Tuesday.
The large dam located on the Vaal River, near Standerton, has experienced a large amount of rain and started overflowing this week.
It was announced that sluice gates at the dam would be open on Tuesday to drop levels but this was reportedly moved forward after the water rose faster than expected.
When The Citizen visited the Grootdraai Dam, two gates were open and water was rushing through at an intense rate.
READ MORE: WATCH: Relief for the Vaal Dam as Grootdraai overflow gates open
Proteas will be ‘scary’ when they fire on all cylinders — Temba Bavuma
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has fired a warning at the world’s top Test teams, insisting his side will be ‘scary’ to face when they start hitting their straps.
The SA squad secured their seventh straight Test victory on Monday, wrapping up a 2-0 series win over Pakistan and qualifying for this year’s World Test Championship final in the process.
CONTINUE READING: Proteas will be ‘scary’ when they fire on all cylinders — Temba Bavuma
Five more stories of the day:
- ‘We’ve never paid for people from outside hosting provinces to attend rallies’ – Mbalula on ANC birthday venue
- Omoda C9 makes its point as ‘new’ standard in Chinese luxury
- Patrons complain about disorganisation of Milk & Cookies festival in Cape Town
- Joburg sanitation worker dies from methane gas exposure
- Gauteng has R53.9bn to spend till March – Maile rubbishes bankruptcy claims
Yesterday’s news recap:
READ HERE: ANC to charge Tony Yengeni | What to expect from Matric results | Stealing ashes for nyaope?
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.