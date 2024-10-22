Top 10 stories of the day: DA loses case on Ramaphosa’s address | Gwamanda’s arrest | Matric exams

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Democratic Alliance (DA) has lost its legal challenge in the Electoral Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “national address” via the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on 26 May this year.

Meanwhile, former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s arrest on fraud charges has prompted calls for his removal from office under the ANC’s step-aside policy.

Furthermore, the stage is set for nearly a million candidates across South Africa to write the 2024 matric examinations.

News Today: 33 October 2024

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for flooding in the Eastern Cape while thunderstorms and hail are expected across much of South Africa on Tuesday. – full weather forecast here.

DA loses Electoral Court case over Ramaphosa’s address to nation

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has lost its legal challenge in the Electoral Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “national address” via the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on 26 May this year.

Ramaphosa faced criticism from political parties for allegedly using the SABC to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in a last pitch to voters before the polls on 29 May.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

The DA argued that Ramaphosa, who was the ANC’s candidate for president in the May polls, violated multiple provisions of the Electoral Act.

Defence agrees to transfer of two suspects in Lusikisiki massacre case

Two suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre in the Eastern Cape will join their co-accused in a different court.

Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, made their first appearance at the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being apprehended on Friday.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

Authorities discovered Paya and Nomdlembu in possession of four firearms believed to have been used in the Lusikisiki mass shooting.

Joburg mayor: ANC’s step aside policy enough to remove Al Jama-ah’s Gwamanda

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s arrest on fraud charges has prompted calls for his removal from office under the ANC’s step-aside policy.

He is the current MMC for Community Development in Johannesburg.

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu via Getty Images/Gallo Images

Gwamanda voluntarily handed himself over to law enforcement authorities on Friday and was subsequently released on bail.

The case remains under investigation, according to his political party Al Jama-ah.

Almost R67 million from Steinhoff accused forfeited to the state

The South African Reserve Bank has declared R67 million from Steinhoff accused Stéhan Grobler, former company secretary and head of legal, forfeited to the state in terms of Exchange Control Regulation 22B.

Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the Prudential Cluster of the South African Reserve Bank, published the notice about the forfeiture in the Government Gazette on Friday. The list of Grobler’s assets includes shares in various private entities, such as Suez Beleggings, Steff Grobler Beherende (Edms.) BPK. and Keurview Aandeleblok Bpk.

Stéhan Grobler, former company secretary and head of legal at Steinhoff. Picture: Business Day

The most valuable of Grobler’s assets is the R66 167 405 Suez Beleggings owes him, while R871 652 held in the Stéhan Grobler Trust at Momentum Wealth was also seized.

Matric exams: ‘This is your moment to shine’, says Gwarube [VIDEO]

The stage is set for nearly a million candidates across South Africa to write the 2024 matric examinations.

Grade 12 pupils from public and private schools begin their exams on Monday.

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) will have 882,336 pupils sitting for the NSC, while 16,400 Grade 12s will write the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

Here are five more stories of the day:

