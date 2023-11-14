ActionSA calls for council sitting to elect new Joburg speaker

Makhubele was axed by Cope, for declaring the party had joined South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), without the party's approval.

ActionSA has called for an extraordinary council sitting to elect a new speaker. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

ActionSA has called for an extraordinary council sitting to elect a new speaker after the Congress of the People (COPE) fired its only councillor and Joburg city council speaker, Colleen Makhubele.

Makhubele was axed by Cope for declaring that the party had joined a new political formation, the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), without the party’s approval.

Sara, chaired by Makhubele, includes a number of small parties such as the NFP, AARM, ICM and churches.

According to President Mosiuoa Lekota, there was no final decision taken to form part of the alliance.

Lekota said while the party was considering to be part of the alliance, it didn’t give the pair the go-ahead.

Cope also terminated the membership of Ofentse Moalusi from the City of Tshwane.

ALSO READ: Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele

Fired

ActionSA‘s caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu said the party welcomed Cope’s decision to finally sack Makhubele.

“We note that Ms Makhubele has manged to stave off her termination in the past and we are optimistic that this firing will hold, and the people of Johannesburg can satisfy themselves that a Speaker with dubious intentions is no longer at the helm of Council business,” Mthembu said.

“Makhubele will be remembered for her misapprehension of the Council Standing Rules. Her misinterpretation of Council Standing Rules has cost the City of Johannesburg fortunes. This same Speaker presided over the unlawful removal of the former Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.”

New speaker

Mthembu said the Joburg council needed a speaker.

“We, therefore, implore the City Manager to call an Extra Ordinary Council where we can elect a new speaker. A speaker that will abide by the Standing Council Rules and advance the service delivery needs of the people of Johannesburg.

“As party rooted in ethical leadership, we will do our level best to ensure that the right candidate occupies this office. We need to close the Collen Chapter as soon as possible, the City cannot afford to go one day more without the Speaker,” Mthembu said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Joburg ‘no world-class African City’ after man caught peeing from moving car