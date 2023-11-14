WATCH: One injured after hailstorm pummels Joburg and other areas

The storm caused some damage, including to infrastructure and vehicles.

Large hail stones rained down in Joburg on Monday evening. Photo: X/@Abramjee

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) said one person was injured after a hail storm battered parts of city on Monday.

Residents across the City of Joburg are on Tuesday assessing the damage caused by the large hail stones experienced across Gauteng on Monday evening.

Watch the hail storm in Joburg

Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of the hailstorm on various platforms.

Yoh guys it was so bad and so violent #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/BjVT5KKdbH — MandyM 👑 (@MaNsindane) November 13, 2023

High alert

Joburg emergency services Robert Mulaudzi said they were on high alert.

“The City of Johannesburg experienced a hailstorm last night, which affected most of the areas in the city like Braamfontein, Midrand, Sandton, Paulshof and the metro at large.

“There were reports of flooding in Marlboro also. We only had one person who was injured in Orlando East and there were also a number of reports of roads that were affected during the storm last night,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said they will be monitoring the weather pattern.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert throughout the day monitoring all seven regions of the city so that we can be able to respond to all emergencies which are reported through our emergency call centre.”

Other parts of SA

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers for most of Gauteng.

Motorists and residents have been advised to take precautions during the adverse weather conditions.

The weather in other parts of the country is expected to be scorching, with Saws issuing advisories and warnings.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper Municipaltiy in the Northern Cape.

“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Western Cape and Namakwa district (Northern Cape) on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Saws said.

