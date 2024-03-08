Arrests ‘a step closer to finding Joslin’ – MEC for police oversight

The six year old's mother and her boyfriend have appeared in court alongside two others, one of whom is believed to be a sangoma.

The mother of missing Joslin Smith was among the four suspects – including a sangoma – who appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in Saldanha Bay yesterday in connection with the disappearance of the six-year-old girl.

Emerging reports allege that the blue-eyed six-year-old was sold for R20 000 for muti.

Racquel Smith appeared in the dock alongside her boyfriend Jacques Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa, a neighbour believed to be a sangoma.

The four, who were arrested on Wednesday, appeared briefly in court and the matter was postponed until Wednesday, 13 March, for bail applications.

They face charges of human trafficking for the purpose of exploitation, and kidnapping.

Joslin went missing outside her home in Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville while in the care of Appolis.

Their appearance marked more than two weeks since the little girl disappeared on 19 February. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the state intended to oppose their bail application.

He said the state was confident that it had a strong case.

“The investigation is still continuing. The child has not been found yet. And the strength of the case, we don’t think it’s in the interest of justice for them to be released on bail.

“It is likely that more charges will be added and more people may be arrested, depending on the outcome of that investigation. However, we feel there is a case for them to answer.”

Ntabazalila added that police were still awaiting forensic reports to confirm if the bloodstained clothes discovered at the weekend belonged to Joslin. Investigators made the discovery at a field, about a kilometre from the home the Grade 1 pupil shared with her mother.

“The police have told us all the clothes that were recovered have been sent for analysis.

“We hope that by the time they come back next Wednesday, we have some direction or some results of that DNA analysis, which will tell us whether it is her DNA,” said Ntabazalila.

A massive search operation is underway, with a heavy police presence and desperate community members, who continue to scour surrounding areas to locate the missing girl.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family and assured the community that police resources would remain deployed until she was found.

Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, welcomed the arrests. “This means we are a step closer to ultimately finding Joslin or knowing what happened to Joslin,” he said.

“Today is very significant. We have noted the two particular charges that were on the charge sheet. The charges of kidnapping and human trafficking are serious and we know that further charges can still be added.”

Allen was among those who called for children protection units in the country to be ramped up and strengthened amid growing cases of missing children.

“Our main aim is to find her unharmed and to return her to her family. We will continue to ensure that between the various stakeholders, the Saldanha Bay municipality, the SA Police Service and all players leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

Earlier in the month, Saldanha Bay mayor Andre Truter offered a R25 000 reward for the public to assist with information on Joslin’s whereabouts. The suspects will remain in police custody until their next appearance.