Glam Guru, Hannon Bothma opens up about missing estranged husband’s return

Julius Swart was missing for more than two months.

Co-owner of the HANNON brand, 59-year-old Julius Swart has been found, Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The estranged husband and business partner of television personality and stylist, Hannon Bothma was missing for a little more than two months. The Glam Guru reported Swart as a missing person on 5 February at Bramley Police Station after several failed attempts to get hold of him.

Detective sergeant Phillip Munyai of the Bramley Police Station confirmed to the Afrikaans publication that Swart was safe. He was found in the Sandton area in Johannesburg on Friday after his mobile phone records and bank statements led to his whereabouts.

ALSO READ: PICS: ‘Afrika and I love you’ – Bontle Modiselle pens a heartwarming message to her husband

Swart was vulnerable at the time of his disappearance

According to a Pink Ladies poster, a non-profit organisation for missing children and adults, Swart was considered to be vulnerable at the time of his disappearance.

Netwerk24 reported on 19 March that a friend of Swart (who did not know he was reported as missing) saw him at a Hyde Park restaurant. The friend, who chose to stay anonymous, told the publication that Swart did not react when he greeted him, claiming that it is possible Julius didn’t see or hear him.

In the same article, the Afrikaans publication also quoted another of Swart’s friends, who said he lived with her for several months last year, saying she believed he was not using his prescription medication for his mental health condition. According to her, Swart had been struggling with his mental health for a while and was very depressed about his and Bothma’s on-going divorce.

‘Hannon and Julius’ break-up

Hannon and Julius announced their separation in February 2022, citing in a statement that the divorce will be to the advantage of Julius Swart Promotions trading as HANNON.

The celebrity couple met each other in the 90s when Hannon was a hairdresser at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town and Julius – a marketing guru – got his haircuts there. They soon started working closely together and in 1997 – just after Hannon launched his first hair and makeup studio in Cape Town, they joined forces.

The couple were married in 2018, and at the time of their nuptials said getting married made financial sense.

ALSO READ: Glam Guru Hannon and husband split up after 30 years

‘Relieved, grateful and emotional’

Hannon told The Citizen on Wednesday afternoon that he, including friends and family are extremely relieved, grateful and emotional about the good news [Swart being found safely].

“I want to thank every person who prayed for his safety.”