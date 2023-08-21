Transport minister teams up with WeBuyCars on new vehicle registration system

Public-private partnership aims to bring efficiency and innovation to motor vehicle trading and ownership.

In a move aimed at streamlining vehicle registration and change of ownership processes, Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will launch a first-ever public-private partnership with WeBuyCars.

According to the department of transport, the collaboration will transform the landscape of motor vehicle trading and financing, introducing what it describes as a secure, eco-friendly, and seamless business option within the National Traffic Information system, also known as the NaTIS.

ALSO READ: Transport minister inheriting a legacy of ‘incompetence and not drawing the line carefully’

The department previously explained that the NaTIS functions as the central repository and repository of assets, responsible for storing, documenting, overseeing, and enforcing the mandates outlined in the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) and the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR).

Law enforcement instrument

Its primary role is to facilitate the registration and licensing of vehicles, along with the administration and documentation of applications for driving and learner’s licenses. Additionally, it operates as a law enforcement instrument, actively involved in disseminating information about stolen vehicles and preventing the unauthorized and fraudulent re-registration of such vehicles.

Under the leadership of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the partnership was undertaken in collaboration with WeBuyCars, with a pilot phase that has provided for the full-scale implementation of the solution.

Chikunga has promised vehicle owners “a new era of efficiency and convenience for all stakeholders involved.”

The department said that the most important part of the partnership is its ability to create a secure way for businesses to work together without using paper.

Notable transformation

It added through an official statement that the motor vehicle trading and financing sector is gearing up for a notable transformation. The department explained that the digital collaboration aims to simplify complex transactions mainly relevant to the industry. Moreover, it said, it could lead to easier processes for the public seeking vehicle registration and ownership changes.

ALSO READ: Transport minister calls for incentives to ‘reward’ those moving to NEVs

Minister Chikunga is set to formally inaugurate this collaboration on Tuesday. During the launch event, she will unveil the progress achieved through the enhancement of online services as well as the supplementary services tailored to benefit WeBuyCars and future business partners.

Chikunga said that the initiative hopes to focus on innovation and efficiency, aiming to adapt the NaTIS system to meet modern demands.

The RTMC reported that it sees this partnership as a potential model for the future. “The objective is to create a framework for easy transactions on the Natis system, facilitating interactions for the public and business stakeholders,” it explained.