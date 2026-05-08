Trial set for TikTok ‘Bobby’ owner after online backlash

After public outrage led to Bobby's rescue, her owner is set to go on trial in June.

A viral dance trend may have garnered likes, but for one influencer, it backfired when the camera captured alleged animal cruelty, with a skeletal dog named Bobby seen suffering in the background.

The legal battle for justice following the alleged neglect of Bobby has now moved to the trial stage, after the dog’s owner, Elliot Tshigo, appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

Tshigo, who arrived at court wearing a surgical mask, formally indicated his intention to plead not guilty to animal cruelty charges. The magistrate postponed the matter until 18 June, when the trial is expected to start.

From viral alleged neglect to rescue and recovery

The case first sparked national outrage when Bobby, nicknamed by online users, appeared in the background of a viral TikTok video.

While social media influencer Tshiamo Sasha Kgasago danced for the camera in June 2025, viewers spotted Bobby, visibly emaciated and lethargic, in distress in the background.

After receiving hundreds of reports, the NSPCA’s Special Projects Unit tracked the dog down and discovered she had been reduced to eating plastic to survive.

Inspectors found her suffering from severe malnourishment, painful flystrike and heavy tick and flea infestations.

In a series of dismissive Instagram Story posts, Kgasago distanced herself from the controversy, claiming she did not own the animal.

“I don’t know if I must laugh or cry, guys. That’s not my dog,” she told her followers.

As public outrage grew, she doubled down on her stance, openly mocking the dog’s emaciated condition and laughing at the viral “Justice for Bobby” campaign. She further deflected blame by insisting she carried no responsibility for the animal’s feeding or care, stating the dog belonged to her neighbour, Tshigo.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) spokesperson, Jacques Peacock, said that despite her initial condition and the mocking responses from the influencer involved, Bobby underwent a “transformation that moved a nation” at the Nigel and Boksburg SPCAs.

Picture: National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA)

Now fully rehabilitated, with a healthy coat and a loving temperament, Bobby has officially been adopted into a new home, the organisation confirmed.

Picture: National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA)

Accountability in court

Peacock clarified early in the proceedings that the accused is Bobby’s owner, Mr Tshigo, rather than the influencer seen in the video.

The legal process faced initial delays in March when the case was omitted from the court roll and postponed to check for Tshigo’s prior criminal record and to secure legal aid.

The NSPCA remains steadfast in its role as Bobby’s advocate. “The NSPCA will continue to monitor proceedings and be ready to testify for Bobby when the trial commences,” the organisation stated.

The animal welfare group is now calling on the public to support its ongoing legal efforts, noting that Bobby’s rescue was only possible because ordinary citizens refused to “scroll past” animal cruelty.