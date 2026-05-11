Cape Town storms halts trial of 19 women sexually assaulted at church

Delayed to next week, the trial follows two accused who assaulted and raped 19 women at a Khayelitsha church in April 2023.

Even the judiciary hasn’t been spared by Cape Town’s battering weather after a high-profile trail case was postponed on Monday at Khayelitsha Regional Court.

Its gale-force winds and brutal rains have speared the Western Cape with waterlogged roads, toppling trees, buildings caved in with their windows and roofs wrecked. Khayelitsha has particularly been affected by flooding.

Spokesperson for Action Society, Kaylynn Palm, told The Citizen that the trial hearing could not proceed because the second accused could not make it to court because of the weather.

“Action Society notes the postponement in the churchgoers matter after the second accused was not brought to the Khayelitsha Regional Court today, reportedly due to the severe weather conditions affecting the province,” said Palm.

She said that while the organisation understands the impact of the current storm and the warnings in place since the weekend, “court matters of this nature remain deeply important to affected families and communities.”

A national disaster

A national disaster has been declared across several provinces following devastating weather over the last week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall over the city and the mountainous regions of Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Breede Valley, Witzenberg, and the western parts of Theewaterskloof.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said it will closely monitor areas affected.

“Multiple roads have been flooded and drains blocked across the metro. City teams have been activated to conduct impact assessments and clear affected areas,” said spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo.

Robbed, stripped and assaulted

Delayed to next week, the trial hearing follows two accused who assaulted and raped 19 women at a Khayelitsha church in April 2023.

Two men entered the church, which at the time was experiencing a power outage, robbed congregants and then forced them to undress and perform sexual acts during a sermon on Easter Sunday.

The victims were held at gunpoint during the violent ordeal.

The pair, who are currently facing 21 charges, are pleading not guilty on all charges.

The trial was set to continue on Monday to hear further evidence, but will now resume next Tuesday, 19 May.