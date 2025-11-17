JUST IN: N12 highway closed after truck spills coal in wet conditions

The N12 eastbound is completely closed, and traffic is being diverted off the freeway.

A truck has lost a load of coal on the N12 East highway, forcing the indefinite closure of the road.

The accident happened in Glenanda on Monday morning, on wet, slippery roads during heavy downpours.

Several parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, have been affected by adverse weather conditions, with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages, and damaged infrastructure.

Road closure

Johannesburg Metropolitan Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to take precautions on the roads.

“Motorists are advised to be aware of a major incident resulting in the complete closure of the N12 East freeway in the Glenanda, where a truck has overturned and lost its load of coal immediately after the Kliprivier Drive Off-ramp.

“The N12 Eastbound is completely closed off and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at the Kliprivier Drive off-ramp,” Fihla said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



17 November 2025



FULL ROAD CLOSURE: N12 EAST AFTER KLIPRIVIER DRIVE DUE TO OVERTURNED TRUCK



Motorists are advised to be aware of a major incident resulting in the complete closure of the N12 East freeway in the Glenanda, where a truck has overturned and lost… pic.twitter.com/rdXR8ZWLvA — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 17, 2025

ALSO READ: Persistent rain wreaks havoc in KZN, causing several accidents

Clean-up

Fihla said the closure is indefinite while recovery operations and extensive clean-up of the coal spillage are underway.

“Significant traffic congestion is anticipated in the immediate vicinity and surrounding feeder routes. Motorists are advised to exercise patience and to use alternative routes such as the M1 or Xavier Street.

“JMPD officers are on the scene managing the diversion and traffic flow,” Fihla said.

Two killed in accident

On Monday, two people were killed in an accident just after 4am on the N12 Comaro on-ramp, in the eastbound direction towards Ekurhuleni.

The accident caused severe traffic congestion, delaying those travelling to OR Tambo International Airport for domestic and international flights.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswati Mdluli said the crash involved two vehicles.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, were involved. The driver of the sedan lost his life, and one passenger from the SUV they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Jaws of Life had to be used to free one body from the wreckage.”

Mdluli said three patients were transported to hospitals, with one in critical condition and two in serious condition, for further medical care.

NOW READ: Rain pelts Joburg: You may be hit with a power outage