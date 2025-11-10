Trump’s G20 summit boycott triggers political storm in South Africa

Political analyst Roland Henwood said the withdrawal of the US from the summit is a setback for South Africa.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg has sparked fierce backlash across the political spectrum.

The move follows Trump’s claims of genocide of white South Africans in the country.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula accused Trump of deliberately distorting South Africa’s democracy to stoke racial fear ahead of the US elections.

Political parties react to diplomatic fallout

DA spokesperson on international relations Ryan Smith said: “The ANC’s use of Dirco [department of international relations and cooperation] to entertain dalliances with Iran and other malign international actors is now affecting our standing with major countries and trading partners key to our economic prosperity.”

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said they have warned the ANC that the relationship with the US cannot be saved by falsely downplaying the legitimate concerns the US has about the so-called result of misinformation.

“This strategy did not work, and we are all reaping the bitter fruits. It is important to fix the relationship with the US,” he said.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa should condemn the singing of Kill the Boer that calls on violence against Afrikaners, and farm murders should be declared as a priority crime.”

Analysts weigh in on diplomatic implications

Political analyst Roland Henwood said the withdrawal of the US from the summit is a setback for South Africa.

“The handover from the SA presidency of the G20 to the US presidency of the G20 will not happen at the summit,” he said.

Henwood said this was a negative development as President Cyril Ramaphosa could not avert the threats Trump signalled over a long period.

“The withdrawal of Trump and the US may provide SA at least some sympathy. Keeping Trump on the side is almost impossible if you are not a powerful country or a leader,” he said.

Henwood said it was clear that serious failures and weaknesses in SA diplomacy over a longer period contributed to the breakdown in SA-US relations.

Experts question Trump’s motives

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said it seemed Trump was doubling down on a mistake he made when he talked about communists who are being exported from South Africa to his homeland in North America.

Croucamp said he wondered if Trump consulted his own administration about the decision.

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane, said Trump likes behaving like the world president.

“Even if he doesn’t attend, it’s still fine. Other world leaders will attend. We will hand over the G20 presidency to an empty seat.”

