Tshwane roads to be affected by march to Home Affairs on Monday

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has advised motorists to prepare for traffic disruptions in parts of the Pretoria CBD on Monday, 6 October 2025, due to a planned march by the organisation Soil of Africa.

According to TMPD, the marchers will gather at the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad from 9am before proceeding to the Department of Home Affairs Head Office in the city centre.

The protest is expected to disperse at 2pm.

Purpose of the march

TMPD said the purpose of the march is to call on the Department of Home Affairs to “unblock identity documents of South African citizens blocked without a valid reason.”

The route of the procession will start from the gathering point, joining Struben Street, turning right into Thabo Sehume Street, and continuing into Johannes Ramokhoase Street until reaching the Home Affairs offices.

Roads to be affected

Several key streets in the CBD will be affected by the march. These include:

Struben Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Sophie de Bruyn Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Johannes Ramokhoase Street

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Pretorius Street, Eskia Mphahlele Drive, Boom Street, Nelson Mandela Drive, Sisulu Street, Nana Sita Street, and Francis Bard Street,” the TMPD said.

Police deployment

Law enforcement officers are to ensure the safety of both motorists and demonstrators.

“The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets,” the department confirmed.

TMPD has urged road users to exercise patience, avoid the affected routes, and plan their journeys accordingly to prevent delays during the march.

