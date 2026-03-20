Tshwane turns to prevention to fight potholes

City tests innovative resealing method to fix potholes in minutes, aiming to improve road safety and reduce costly infrastructure repairs.

Tshwane has a road and infrastructure backlog of millions, which was why preventing potholes is better and cheaper than reconstructing a road, according to the capital city’s mayor.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya yesterday joined a resealing demonstration of the city’s new Jet patcher road resealing technology in Sunnyside as part of the Tshwane’s plan to prevent potholes.

“A review of the city’s roads and infrastructure backlog led to partnering with a local business that was piloting a product that could be used along with its Jet patchers,” the mayor said.

City tests innovative resealing method to fix potholes

Moya added with the heavy rains, potholes open up again, even those that have been resealed, which was why they had to look at ways of resealing that didn’t break the bank.

“The road infrastructure backlog is in the billions and we don’t have that money.

“We are partnering with this company because the product is fast. Resurfacing can take you up to three months, but with this it can be done in 45 minutes and it is dry the following day,” she said.

“We are piloting 1 000 potholes for the calendar year and, if successful, we will be purchasing the product to use for potholes.

“The product helps us with the resealing of the road, even before it becomes a pothole,” she added.

Moya said an added benefit was that the company was a local Tshwane business.

Local Tshwane business

“The nature of the roads’ infrastructure doesn’t get a lot of grants to fund roads and infrastructure; it normally uses council money. When the city was in deficit, we could not invest in roads and infrastructure.”

The city’s new pothole buster partner Tosas’ Lourusha Romley said the fluctuating temperatures contribute to cracks in the road developing into potholes.

“Once you have potholes, there’s further distress, which leads to needing reconstruction.

“If you just apply the seal in the beginning, you will save a lot of money considering pothole patching or reconstruction,” she said.

Romley added the Jet patcher technology enables a single operator to clean, fill, seal and compact a pothole within minutes, significantly increasing daily repair output and improving the durability of repairs.

Tosas’ Johan Kriege added the fog seal was fast curing, which takes up to a maximum of 60 minutes to set and won’t cause disruptions to traffic for a long period of time.

Prioritise proper road maintenance and pothole repairs – councillor

Ward 1 councillor Leon Kruyshaar has called on the city to urgently prioritise proper road maintenance and pothole repairs in his ward before the situation deteriorates even further.

“Day after day, motorists are forced to navigate dangerous roads that damage vehicles, cause traffic disruptions, and create serious safety risks for all road users. Despite numerous complaints and reports from residents, many potholes remain unrepaired for weeks and even months,” he said.

“The continued neglect is unacceptable. Our communities deserve safe, well-maintained roads, not endless delays and empty promises,” Kruyshaar said.