Moya names Flora Monama MMC after Morodi axing

Moya taps Flora Monama for corporate services after Morodi dismissal while DA pushes investigation into Modise over water tanker contracts.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has replaced her MMC for corporate and shared services, who was sacked last month after she was mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Yesterday, Moya announced ActionSA’s Flora Monama would replace Kholofelo Morodi, who is linked to suspected tender fraud and is currently being investigated by the commission.

Moya replaces sacked MMC Morodi with Monama

“Monama brings more than 30 years of senior public sector experience, spanning human resource management, labour relations, compliance oversight and organisational administration.

“In her current role, she serves as chair of the Section 79 committee on utility services, where she has overseen municipal accountability and key service delivery functions.

“In this position, she has demonstrated disciplined leadership, strong organisational capability and a clear focus on ensuring that systems function effectively to support delivery,” she said.

Moya described the corporate and shared services portfolio as the backbone of the city’s administration.

“It provides the administrative, human resources and organisational support required for all departments to function effectively.

Mayor confident in Monama

“It requires disciplined leadership, strong systems and a clear focus on operational efficiency.”

Moya said she was confident that Monama would provide stable, capable and focused leadership in this critical portfolio, strengthening the city’s capacity to support service delivery.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said: “Moya has reconfigured her mayoral committee to appoint a replacement for sacked MMC Morudi after mention of her dealings with sergeant Fannie Nkosi came to light at the Madlanga Commission.”

However, he criticised the appointment and asked why Moya had ignored the wrongdoing of her ANC deputy mayor and MMC of finance, Eugene Modise.

Modise was allegedly implicated in financially benefiting from the municipality illegally in February 2025.

DA criticised appointment

Brink said the DA has now written to the speaker of council to demand a new investigation into Modise following the recent revelations at the Madlanga Commission linking him to more companies doing business with the City of Tshwane.

“The current investigation into Modise was instituted after the DA exposed the awarding of a R300 million security tender by the City of Tshwane to Triotic Protection Services, a company that he started,” said Brink.

“That investigation was limited to his involvement in Triotic and was concluded in September 2025.”

Brink said since then, new evidence and testimony have emerged at the Madlanga commission, alongside evidence submitted by the DA, linking Modise to further entities benefiting from city business, including Tshwane’s water tanker mafia.

“Given that Modise served as deputy mayor and MMC for finance during the 2024-2025 financial year, when the city spent R777 million on water tankers, it is crucial that a fresh investigation be instituted into allegations of political interference, corruption and improper benefit involving the deputy mayor,” said Brink.

DA demands probe into deputy mayor Modise

“The DA has, therefore, called for a new investigation that takes into account all relevant evidence now in the public domain,” he added.

Brink said Moya and her coalition cannot keep shielding Modise from accountability.