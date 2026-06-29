Nku claims Gauteng traffic chief may have wanted to ‘take’ cocaine in Aeroton drug bust

The Madlanga commission had previously heard that the pair are friends.

Businessman Tumelo Nku has suggested that Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) chief Samuel Mashaba may have had an ulterior motive regarding the Aeroton drug bust.

He continued his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 29 June 2026, as the Madlanga commission continues to hear evidence relating to the large-scale drug seizure that took place in 2021.

Nku has repeatedly been placed at the centre of events leading up to the 9 July 2021 operation, including claims that he supplied information as part of an alleged scheme to steal the drugs.

Madlanga commission hears evidence on Aeroton drug bust

During Thursday’s proceedings, Nku suggested that Mashaba, who is currently on precautionary suspension, may have had an intention to keep part of the seized cocaine for himself.

He reiterated that his involvement in the Aeroton operation was driven by instructions from a coal mining businessman and alleged drug trafficker known as Iby/Eby or Alpha, whose primary aim was to ensure the shipment was successfully intercepted by law enforcement.

“My view of Chief Mashaba was that he could take a portion of the consignment and simultaneously claim victory for the bust.

“Whichever way I was neutral, my mission would have been achieved preventing the consignment from reaching Iby’s competitor.

“This view is informed by previous incidents and experiences I have observed regarding Chief Mashaba,” he told the commission.

Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) chief Samuel Mashaba testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 11 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Nku previously testified that he met Mashaba, whose contact details was saved as “Doggy Hawks”, around late 2018 or early 2019 through a mutual acquaintance at a funeral and their relationship was strictly professional.

He claimed that “a more personal friendship” between them only developed later, after their arrest connected to the same investigation.

Both Nku and Mashaba were – alongside warrant officers Marumo Magane and Steve Phakula – arrested during the 9 July 2021 operation and faced charges of drug-related offences and defeating the ends of justice.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later withdrew the case.

R60 000 cash

The inquiry also heard further details regarding R60 000 found in Nku’s possession at the time of his arrest in Aeroton.

He conceded the cash was intended to facilitate access to tracking information related to the alleged drug shipment.

“I further confirm that the R60 000 cash that I had with me was intended to pay people in Durban, in particular Mr Zamo Khuzwayo, to provide me with Transnet tracking information of the truck.

“However, as explained earlier on, Mr Khuzwayo couldn’t get me the access to the tracking system. As a result, I did not pay him.”

Nku maintained that the money belonged to him, but was expected to be reimbursed by Alpha, through an arrangement facilitated by his “distant relative”, former deputy defence minister Kebby Maphatsoe.

Earlier versions of his testimony indicated that Nku had travelled to Durban with the cash on 7 July 2021, describing it as legitimate income and referring to it as “petty cash” from clients.

He claimed he had carried cash to stay “discreet”, adding it was meant for accommodation and travel expenses.

However, his bank records show he used his credit card to pay for toll fees, undermining that explanation.

The commission continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Aeroton seizure, including allegations that part of the 715.86 kilogrammes of cocaine was stolen after 136.46 kilogrammes disappeared from police custody.