Alleged drug trafficker details Aeroton drug bust after ‘hard chat with spiritual leader’

However, Mbuyiseli Madlanga remarked that Tumelo Nku's testimony remained the same.

Businessman Tumelo Nku has revealed new details over his account of events surrounding the high-profile Aeroton cocaine seizure, offering new details to the Madlanga commission on Monday, 29 June 2026.

His return to the hot seat followed a postponement last Friday, during which Nku engaged with evidence leaders and submitted a third statement.

Nku tesified about how his tip-off led to the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated R300 million at a warehouse in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, on 9 July 2021.

His role has since come under scrutiny, with allegations suggesting he may have been involved in a failed attempt to steal the drugs before the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, intervened.

The alleged scheme involved suspended Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) chief Samuel Mashaba, along with Warrant Officers Marumo Magane and Steve Phakula.

Complicating matters further, the commission has heard that although 715.86 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized, 136.46 kilogrammes later went missing from police custody.

Tumelo Nku returns to Madlanga commission

Nku – who previously claimed he was “confidential source” for the police – explained on Monday that his decision to amend his statement followed a period of reflection after speaking with his pastor.

“Upon my testimony on Thursday, I’ve had long and hard chat with my spiritual leader.

“The dismay was indicated and it became clear that regardless of what I fear, I must come to the commission and lay it bare, the Lord will take care of the rest.

“There had been reservations in what I’ve inserted in my previous statements, mainly out of fear.

“After that chat, I saw it fit and correct that I need to come to the commission and set the record as straight as I can.

“It was a conscious decision that one took,” he told the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Testimony from a Hawks analyst, known as Witness J, described Nku as actively involved in trafficking operations rather than acting as a police informant.

Introduction to alleged drug trafficker

A key development in Nku’s revised testimony is the identification of a figure previously referred to as “Alpha”.

He revealed that he was introduced to the individual – also known as Iby or Eby – in early 2021 by his “distant relative”, former deputy defence minister Kebby Maphatsoe.

According to his testimony, Alpha was believed to be a businessman operating in the coal mining sector, with interests in a refinery in North West and alleged that he later came to know him as a drug trafficker.

Nku explained that Maphatsoe facilitated their introduction because of his “skillset” as an entrepreneur and business consultant with a background in data analysis, “ethical hacking” and logistics.

“The introduction was, therefore, one that I regarded significant and credible at the time,” he remarked.

Testimony before the commission regarding the Aetoron drug seizure indicated that Nku was already aware of the consignment, which left Brazil on 30 May 2021 and later arrived in South Africa through Durban harbour on 11 June.

His cellphone location also placed him along the route taken by the Yellow Jersey Logistics truck carrying the consignment to Gauteng.

In addition, a Hawks officer, identified as Witness J, further described Nku as an active participant in drug trafficking operations rather than acting as a police informant.

Aeroton cocaine seizure objective

Nku described the Aeroton operation not simply as a law enforcement matter, but as part of a “broader business scheme”.

He stated that in May 2021, Maphatsoe told him that Alpha was seeking help with facilitating the transport of a consignment that contained narcotics and tied to a rival drug trafficker.

The goal was to prevent the drugs – hidden within legitimate cargo – from reaching Alpha’s competitor.

“My mandate was that this consignment does not reach its rightful owner.”

He stated that a successful drug bust would serve as proof to Alpha that the objective had been achieved.

“If the consignment was stolen without a recording of a drug bust, there wouldn’t have been proof that the intended objective was met.

“An occurrence of a bust becomes recorded and it becomes a matter of public information.

“So from a credibility point of view, it would affect the reputation of the other party.”

Nku further explained that if the drugs had reached Alpha, it could have triggered a “turf war” as cocaine bricks often carry distinct labels linked to specific syndicates or cartels.

He stressed that Alpha’s benefit was to “short-circuit” his rival by undermining supply chains and damaging key relationships.

‘Highly sensitive info’

Nku maintained that he did not intend to initiate the drug bust independently and, therefore, involved Mashaba, who recruited other law enforcement officers.

He contended that he was merely being provided with information and rejected any suggestion that he participated in the planning or coordination of drug shipments.

He told the commission that he monitored the truck transporting the drugs on behalf of Alpha and his associates.

However, he declined to elaborate further, saying certain aspects would place his life “in even more danger”.

“My reasons for keeping tabs, I would request not to place them on a public forum because there is highly sensitive information relating to this.”

Madlanga laments ‘wasted day’

In the beginning of the proceedings, commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga remarked that not much had changed regarding Nku’s testimony.

“I cannot help but say this. With the exception of the introductory part that explains why the supplementary statement is being made and a little bit with regard to context and the background, largely, the narrative by Mr Nku remains the same.

“I must say that comes as a surprise to me because we wasted a whole day on Friday.

“The idea, at least in so far as I understood it, was that Mr Nku was to come clean, as it were. Speaking for myself, I don’t quite see that,” he said.