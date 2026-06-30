Khan critical after shooting, lawyer warns of police ‘agenda to discredit’ [VIDEOS]

Khan was shot on Sunday, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

As suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan fights for his life after being shot in Johannesburg, his lawyer insists the attack forms part of a wider agenda to discredit him.

Khan is in a serious condition in the Milpark Hospital after he was shot in an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg, late on Sunday night.

It is understood that Khan was shot on Sunday, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting.

‘Malfeasance’

Speaking to reporters after the alleged attempt on Khan’s life, Advocate Zubair Khan claimed malfeasance in the police service.

“As appears from the Madlanga Commission, there’s a lot of malfeasance in the police service. There have been allegations levelled against General Khan, which we believe are unsubstantiated, and he had been looking forward to clearing his good name.

“There are clearly political motives, and there’s an agenda to discredit him from within the South African Police Service,” Advocate Zubair said.

WATCH | Adv. Zubair Khan, Gen Khan’s legal representative, says Khan was looking forward to clearing his name. He adds that Gen Khan has been travelling around in various unmarked cars to protect himself. pic.twitter.com/C2RyWS8thc – SABC News (@SABCNews) June 29, 2026

Testimony

Advocate Zubair confirmed that, as recently as Sunday, there had been attempts for Khan to give his testimony in camera.

“General Khan had been actively preparing to appear before the commission, and we had worked with him extensively in recent days.

“As of yesterday, certain applications were delivered to the commission of inquiry, calling for his evidence to be delivered in camera because it implicates members of the police service,” he said.

Khan in serious condition

Advocate Zubair said Khan was in a “serious condition” and would have to undergo further surgery following the attempt on his life.

“The doctors have indicated that his condition is critical, and they are unable to operate on him at this point until he is stable. Access to him is limited, and there is high security at the facility.”

‘Wild allegations’

Advocate Zubair dismissed what he called “wild allegations” on social media, including speculation that General Khan had “previously shot himself in the foot”.

Reports emerged that Khan told a passerby that he had been shot in the abdomen.

According to News24, no bullet holes were found on the car, and police found a handwritten note at the scene.

WATCH | Adv. Zubair Khan, Gen Khan’s legal representative, says he intended this Wednesday at the Madlanga Commission to fully lay bare the involvement of senior members of SAPS in certain offences and criminal offences. pic.twitter.com/ACIwMBTJKn – SABC News (@SABCNews) June 29, 2026

Investigation

On Monday, National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the investigation into the assassination attempt is being led by the Gauteng Hawks, Gauteng Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Detective Service.

“While Saps is aware of public speculation regarding the timing of the attack, it is premature and irresponsible to speculate on any possible motive or to conclude that the incident is linked to his anticipated appearance before the Commission. Detectives will follow evidence wherever it leads,” said Mathe.

‘Key witness’

Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the commission is in contact with senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan’s lawyers to chart a way forward after he was shot and wounded.

Khan, who Michaels described as a “key witness”, was expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, facing several allegations as investigators probe alleged political ties and interference in police operations.

“Regarding Wednesday’s testimony, the commission will be in touch with General Khan’s legal representatives, and much more than that, we can’t really say at this point, because obviously this incident just happened last night, and once we have had that engagement with these legal representatives, we will then be able to make a further announcement.”

Michaels added that Khan’s scheduled appearance this week is now uncertain, given his hospitalisation.