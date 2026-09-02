Two arrested after python found for sale on social media in North West

According to police, the animal was being sold for R5 000 when officers intervened.

Police recovered a live Southern African Python and arrested two men in Delareyville following a tip-off about an online wildlife sale.

Two suspects were arrested in Delareyville after police recovered a live Southern African Python that had allegedly been advertised for sale on a private social media platform.

According to police, the animal was being sold for R5 000 when officers intervened.

How the operation unfolded

The arrests followed an intelligence-led investigation into the illegal online trade in wildlife, police spokesperson Colonel Anne Magakoe said.

Magakoe said the operation “resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a live Southern African Python in Delareyville.”

Several agencies conducted the joint investigation.

According to the Colonel, it included “the Sannieshof Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STESU), the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), and the Wildlife Crime Information Network (WCIN).”

Police traced the alleged seller to Delareyville after verifying the tip-off.

“Two suspects were subsequently found in town, and one of them was carrying a blue bag. A search of the bag led to the discovery and recovery of the live Southern African Python,” said Magakoe.

Police rescue python from being sold. Image: Saps/ Supplied

Suspects appear in court

The two men were arrested for allegedly possessing a protected wild animal without the required permits, in contravention of section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act of 2004.

They also faced a charge of conducting a restricted activity without authorisation.

A case was opened at Delareyville Police Station.

“The suspects appeared briefly before the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 31 August 2026. They were released on warning, and the matter remains before the court,” Magakoe confirmed.

Police urge public to report wildlife crime

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams said police remained committed to tackling wildlife crime alongside other agencies.

He called on residents to stay alert and come forward with information.

“Members of the community are encouraged to report suspicious activities involving the illegal possession, transportation or sale of protected wildlife to the police,” Adams said.