Training helicopter crashes in Alberton, flight instructor injured

The flight instructor and pilot were busy with training prior the crash.

A flight instructor escaped with minor injuries, while the pilot sustained no injuries after their seven-seater helicopter crashed in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.

The crash occurred while the duo were training at Kromvlei, outside Alberton, at about midday on Tuesday.

Emergency response

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the city’s life-threatening Emergency Call Centre logged the call just before 2pm and dispatched resources swiftly for intervention.

“Two fire engines from two different fire stations within the CoE, augmented by eleven firefighters, promptly responded to the site of the crash.

“On arrival, a Bell 230 twin-engine helicopter was found lying on its side. The flight instructor sustained shoulder injuries and some minor upper body lacerations, while the pilot escaped with no injuries. The injured was transported by private ambulance to a nearby hospital for definitive medical treatment,” Ntladi said.

Investigation

Ntladi said the duo was training before the crash.

“Aviation authorities were called to the scene to conduct a crash investigation.”

Light aircraft crash

Last month, one person was killed in a light aircraft crash in the Free State. The pilot, who was the only person on board the aircraft, died in the crash in Bloemfontein.

Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) spokesperson Gregory Critchley said they were alerted to the reported light aircraft accident just after 10am.

“The ARCC immediately notified the Free State early warning network of first responders to the location. Emergency medical services and Sarza Free State arrived on the scene, where it was found that the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft had suffered fatal injuries during the accident.

“The scene is being handed over to the Saps and SACAA Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AlID) for the official investigation,” Critchley said.

Critchley extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the pilot of the “terrible” accident.

