Bodies of two women recovered after car plunges off cliff in KZN [VIDEO]

The parent, a single mother, received the car last year as a gift from her children.

Search and rescue officials have found the wreckage of a car that plunged down a cliff in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), claiming the lives of two women.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to reverse and inadvertently fall off a cliff in KwaSwayimane on Saturday.

Tragedy

KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said they are saddened by the tragic accident.

“I sent a team from my office to visit the Shabalala and Madlala families in Ward 3, KwaSwayimane, outside Pietermaritzburg. We are saddened by the death of Mama Shabalala and Ms Madlala, a Grade 12 pupil. Both were in the car.

“Mama Shabalala, a single parent, received this car last year as a gift from her children. Sadly, she left us on Women’s Day,” Duma said.

Recovery

Duma also thanked a local teacher who alerted Traffic Ambassador Ayanda Msweli about the accident.

“We acted immediately by calling for the helicopter rescue team and reinforcement. The Helicopter Rescue Team worked under very difficult conditions to retrieve their bodies from the wreckage located more than 800 meters down the cliff.

“We thank Rev Xaba and our Ambassador, Pastor Vidima, for being closer to the family. I have mandated my office to arrange social workers to provide professional counselling services to the families,” Duma said.

Limpopo bus crash

Meanwhile, four women were also killed on Women’s Day in a tragic bus accident in Limpopo.

The accident occurred late on Saturday evening, 09 August 2025, on the R81 road in Sekgopo, Mopani District.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said they are deeply saddened by the deaths of the women.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently overturned. Sadly, four women were declared deceased at the scene. Eight passengers sustained serious to moderate injuries, while 45 others, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries.”

Hospital

Chuene said all injured passengers were swiftly transported to Kgapane Hospital, Mankweng Hospital, and Van Velden Hospital for urgent medical care.

The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

