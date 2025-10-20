Two killed in horrific accident in Alberton on East Rand

It is reported that the vehicle rolled several times.

Two people were killed in a horrific accident on Sunday night after they were ejected from their car on the East Rand.

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said it received a distress call of a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a single car after the Swartkoppies onramp and the R59 in Alberton on Sunday evening.

Accident

Media liaison for emergency services Eric Maloka said the alarm was raised about 6pm.

“Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams from Alberton fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, crews found a single car with four male occupants.

It is reported that the vehicle rolled several times and two of the passengers were ejected from the car. Unfortunately due to severe injuries, they were both declared dead by Netcare paramedics,” Maloka said.

ALSO READ: Three killed in horrific accident involving a truck in northern KZN

Investigations

Maloka added that one patient with severe injuries was transported to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and the other with moderate injuries was transported to Bertha Xowa Hospital for further treatment.

“Forensic pathology assisted with the two body recovery and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) secured the scene. The cause of the accident is still unknown and EMPD will further investigate.”

KZN crash

Last week, a four-year-old girl was killed in a horrific head on collision on Richmond Road near Trafford Road in the Westmead area of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find carnage as the two badly damaged vehicles had collided head on leaving two people severely entrapped in their vehicle.

“Firefighters used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to extricate the two. Once freed the patients were carefully extricated and placed into awaiting ambulances. In one of the vehicles was a family of four including two young little girls aged approximately four and six years old.

“Unfortunately the four year old little girl had sustained multiple injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene. The remaining family members had all sustained serious injuries and once stabilised on the scene they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” Jamieson said.

Injuries

Jamieson added that the driver and only occupant of the second vehicle had also sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

ALSO READ: Shocking revelation about taxi driver who drove school kids off bridge