Joburg residents warned to brace for severe weather

Weather conditions are expected to intensify with heavy rain, lightning and possible flooding

Johannesburg residents have been urged to take extra precautions as severe weather conditions intensify across Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Johannesburg on Monday, with rain currently falling across most parts of the city.

There is also the possibility of localised flooding in several low-lying areas.

Intense weather conditions

Weather conditions are expected to intensify later with heavy rain, lightning and possible localised flooding.

Traffic congestion is also likely to intensify as motorists navigate slippery roads.

ALSO READ: Tshwane ready for stormy weather ahead

Precautions

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Kagiso Phasha has cautioned residents to stay indoors where possible, avoid low-lying or flooded areas, and exercise extreme caution on the roads.

Phasha urged motorists to keep their vehicle’s headlight switched on and to take precautions while travelling.

“Drivers are advised to slow down, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid flooded roads and bridges.

“Residents are urged to remain alert, follow official updates from the South African Weather Service, Johannesburg EMS, and report any emergencies by calling 011 375 5911 or 112,” Phasha said.

Other areas

Meanwhile, Saws also issued warnings for other parts of the country including the North West and Free State.

Severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges are expected over North West, extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the extreme north-western parts of the Free State

Severe thunderstorm leading to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in closure of some bridges and roads, as well as loss of agricultural production are expected over the western parts of the North West.

ALSO READ: eThekwini warns residents to brace for severe thunderstorms