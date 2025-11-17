News

Home » News

Two killed in car crash amid persistent rain in Gauteng

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

17 November 2025

07:57 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The accident is likely to cause severe traffic congestion, delaying those who may be travelling to OR Tambo International Airport.

Two killed in Joburg after persistent rain lashes Gauteng

The accident occurred just after 4 am on the N12 Comaro on-ramp, in the eastbound direction towards Ekurhuleni. Picture: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services.

As persistent rain continues to fall across Gauteng, accompanied by heavy winds and cold temperatures, the adverse weather conditions have already claimed two lives on the East Rand.

The accident occurred just after 4 am on the N12 Comaro on-ramp, in the eastbound direction towards Ekurhuleni.

Delays

The accident is likely to cause severe traffic congestion, delaying those who may be travelling to OR Tambo International Airport for domestic and international flights.

ALSO READ: Persistent rain wreaks havoc in KZN, causing several accidents

Several parts of the country, including KZN and Gauteng, have been affected by adverse weather conditions, with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages, and damaged infrastructure.

Accident

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswati Mdluli said the crash involved two vehicles.

Mdluli stated that the fire and rescue team arrived promptly at the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, were involved. The driver of the sedan lost his life, and one passenger from the SUV they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Jaws of Life had to be used to free one body from the wreckage.

“Three patients were transported to hospitals, one in critical condition (priority 1) and two in serious condition (priority 2) for further medical care. The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services were contacted to remove the deceased bodies from the scene,” Mdluli said.

Precautions

Mdluli said the EMPD is investigating the cause of the crash. He urged motorists to take precautions on the wet and slippery roads.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Heavy rains are continuing to pour in the city, causing poor visibility and slippery surfaces. We encourage everyone to be patient and tolerant of the situation on the road to ensure a safe arrival at their destinations.

“The City of Ekurhuleni will remain on high alert and continue to respond to all emergencies. Our emergency contact number is 011-458-0911,” Mdluli said.

ALSO READ: Rain pelts Joburg: You may be hit with a power outage

Read more on these topics

Accidents Ekurhuleni emergency services OR Tambo International Airport rain weather warnings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]
Weather More rain expected in parts of South Africa on Monday
Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win
Politics Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?
News How Cat Matlala blue light investigation placed former EMPD employee’s life at risk

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now