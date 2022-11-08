US sanctions Isis members in SA, Farhad Hoomer among them

Faizel Patel

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced sanctions targeting four members of an Islamic State (Isis) cell operating in South Africa, as well as eight companies they control.

Choke support

The Treasury Department’s top terrorist finance watchdog Brian E. Nelson said the aim is to choke off support for the network and stem the expansion in the country.

“Today, Treasury is targeting key individuals in Isis’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region.”

Four members blacklisted

“The move has blacklisted four members of Isis operating in South Africa, including Farhad Hoomer who has provided technical, financial, or material support to the terrorist group.

“The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat Isis, will continue to partner with South Africa to deny Isis the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of Isis affiliates and networks,” Nelson said.

Farhad Hoomer

The US Treasury also designated eight companies owned, controlled, or directed by the individuals in this Isis cell.

It said the sanctions target members of the Durban, South Africa-based Isis cell allegedly led by Hoomer.

Hoomer was the alleged kingpin behind a spate of “bomb” scares at Woolworths stores in the Pavilion, Gateway and Durban CBD in 2018.

Despite serious allegations against Hoomer and 19 others, they walked out of court free men when their case was struck off the roll as the State had failed to justify why it was not ready to proceed with the matter.

Terror activities

The US Treasury said Hoomer has not ceased his “terror activities”. It said he has collaborated with brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Muhammad Akbar, who are allegedly senior members of a Durban-based Isis cell led by Hoomer.

“Nufael Akbar has collaborated with and been directed by Hoomer. Nufael Akbar is a central commanding figure in the Durban-based Isis cell. Yunus Akbar functions as an enforcer and logistical coordinator for the Isis cell,” it said.

The US sactions also target the Akbar brothers, who were arrested in 2018 by South African authorities along with Hoomer for their involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and the Woolworths stores.

Companies sanctioned

“The companies hit with sanctions are MA Gold Traders (PTY) LTD, Bailey Holdings (PTY) LTD, Flexoseal Waterproofing Solutions (PTY) LTD, HJ Bannister Construction CC, Sultans Construction CC, Ashiq Jewellers CC, Ineos Trading (PTY) LTD, and Shaahista Shoes CC,” the US Treasury said.

Implications

The action taken by the US means all property and interests of the individuals and entities that are owned by them, or others who have been sanctioned, must be blocked and reported to the OFAC.

“Unless authorised by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within the United States,” it said.

