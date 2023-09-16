New face of IFP faces trials: Can Hlabisa fill Buthelezi’s shoes?

The Inkatha Freedom Party stands to benefit from its former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy, but there will be high expectations that his successor will emulate him, an expert says. Political analyst and University of Johannesburg professor of political science Mcebisi Ndletyana said many Buthelezi loyalists believed he was still the leader years after he had retired, which could pose a challenge for his successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa. His charisma was immeasurable and Hlabisa would struggle to fill his shoes because Buthelezi was more than just a leader in the party – “the IFP was him”. The IFP might benefit from sympathy…

The Inkatha Freedom Party stands to benefit from its former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy, but there will be high expectations that his successor will emulate him, an expert says.

Political analyst and University of Johannesburg professor of political science Mcebisi Ndletyana said many Buthelezi loyalists believed he was still the leader years after he had retired, which could pose a challenge for his successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

His charisma was immeasurable and Hlabisa would struggle to fill his shoes because Buthelezi was more than just a leader in the party – “the IFP was him”.

The IFP might benefit from sympathy and solidarity votes from those who loved and appreciated Buthelezi’s legacy, he added.

“Even though he had stepped down he remained influential in the party. Sympathy votes, yes, people had loyalty for Gatsha. He might still have remnants who might vote for the IFP just in sympathy for him,” Ndletyana said.

The fact that Buthelezi’s face will still feature on the party T-shirts and election posters indicates his popularity within the party.

This has caused huge controversy and elicited some questions because the IFP has elected a new leader who should be the face of the party.

Hlabisa, who was anointed by Buthelezi to become his successor, also supported the idea and reiterated it in an interview with Saturday Citizen this year.

According to Ndletyana, years after he left, Buthelezi still overshadowed Hlabisa “which is not surprising because Buthelezi had traditional legitimacy and the party was him really”.

“Although he is a chief, Hlabisa doesn’t have that elevated status that Buthelezi enjoyed as the so-called traditional prime minister of the Zulu royalty.

The jury is still out on whether Hlabisa will have the same impact,” he said.

Many will continue to compare Hlabisa to Buthelezi, he said.

“They might ask whether Hlabisa is fit for office and whether he is equal to Buthelezi in stature.”

Another analyst, Lukhona Mnguni, said the party would have done better in the 2024 election with Buthelezi alive because it would be beset by divisions.

“His stature in the party prevailed during divisive moments,” Mnguni said.