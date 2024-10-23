Five dead in latest Eastern Cape mass shooting in New Brighton

Five men were shot dead in a shack in New Brighton, Gqeberha, as mass shootings continue to rise in the Eastern Cape. Police are investigating the incident.

In the last couple of weeks, the Eastern Cape has seen several mass killings.

The number of people shot dead has increased after five people were killed in a shack in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Tuesday night.

The Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday morning that they were investigating five murders after the recovery of five men with gunshot wounds inside a shack at the Chris Hani informal settlement in New Brighton.

Five men with gunshot wounds in New Brighton

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that at around 9.30pm, the New Brighton South African Police Service (Saps) received a complaint about a shooting.

“On police arrival at the scene, they found the bodies of five men with multiple gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said.

The police said they would withhold the names of the victims until a formal identification process is concluded.

The Saps initially appealed to people who could assist with tracing the suspect. By 11.45am, a team comprising of members from Saps detectives, crime intelligence, specialised units, and visible policing operationalised leads and managed to locate the suspect at a house in Tsewu Street, New Brighton.

“It is further alleged that as operational members were tactically entering the house, a man (suspect) who was in possession of a firearm was about to shoot, and members opened fire,” Nkohli said.

Suspect shot dead in police shootout

The man sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. Police also seized a Glock firearm with ammunition.

The police confirmed that an inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

Lusikisiki mass shooting

The recent mass killings in the Eastern Cape include the Lusikisiki tragedy, where 18 people and five others were injured after the shooting that occurred on 28 September 2024.

On Monday, two suspects arrested in connection with the massacre, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, appeared and made their first appearance at the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court.

Last week, three other suspects—Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Lwando Anthony Abi, 33, and Bongo Hintsa, 31—abandoned their bail applications in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court.

Qumbu mass shooting

In Qumbu, near Mthatha, six other people were gunned down and four others were injured in a bloody mass shooting on 6 October.

The deadly incident took place on the same day the mass memorial service was held for the 18 victims of the Lusikisiki massacre.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Cornelia Le Roux