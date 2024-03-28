Wanderers stadium among City Power customers owing millions in unpaid electricity

The Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg is allegedly among the City Power customer whose electricity was cut-off in an effort to recoup millions of rands owed to the regional power utility.

City Power said it is on a revenue collection drive targeting customers owing the utility R18 million in areas supplied by the Alexandra Service Delivery Centre (SDC).

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the Alexandra SDC is in total owed more than R470 million by residential customers, businesses and large power users.

Wanderers and gym

Mangena said the entity as a whole is sitting with around R10-billion debt from non-paying customers.

“We have disconnected Wanderers Stadium which is owing about R3 million and Planet Fitness gym facility that is owing about R12 million, its based in Wanderers as well and a business property with R2.6 million in arrears were among those disconnected.

“Shortly after the cut-off, the management of the Gym, wired R2.9 million into City Power account, which amounts to the 30% down-payment requirement to allow for reconnection,” Mangena said.

Pay your bills

Mangena said while City Power welcomes the payment, it’s concerning that customers choose to deliberately keep the money to themselves and wait for the entity to take drastic action before they pay.

“In the past few weeks, we have noticed a similar trend and it’s worrying because some of these account holders spend months without paying a cent towards their electricity bills. During the revenue drive in the Reuven SDC, the management of a shopping complex paid over R1 million on the spot.

“These weekly operations are aimed at ensuring that revenue which is essential for maintenance and infrastructure investment, is collected in order to close the growing debt levels,” Mangena said.

Electricity supply

Mangena said City Power cannot afford to continue to supply electricity to customers who are not paying for the service provided to them.

“This is not sustainable and affects the entity’s liquidity. City Power encourages those owing the utility to pay or make arrangements before the entity visits them,” Mangena said.

