N3 Toll Concession warns holiday makers to brace for busy traffic conditions

A number of special operations, including speed monitoring, will be implemented on the route.

Traffic volumes is expected to peak across several national roads as South Africans flock to their holiday destinations. Picture: The Witness

As the festive season approaches, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to prepare for busy traffic conditions from Thursday.

Motorists can expect increased blue-light visibility and active law enforcement, including satellite traffic check points and roadblocks at key locations along the route.

With the Rugby World Cup public holiday on Friday marking the start of a long weekend, traffic is expected to peak across several national roads as South Africans flock to their holiday destinations.

Tourism corridor

The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra said the N3 toll route is more than a tourism corridor, but also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban.

“Over the last decade, largely due to the collapsing national rail network, South Africa has become significantly more reliant on its road network to support economic activity.

“Previously, traffic patterns on the N3 Toll Route tended to change over weekends and during peak holiday periods, when public transport and passenger vehicle numbers increased exponentially, and truck traffic declined,” Dhoogra said.

Traffic mix

Dhoogra said given the high traffic volumes and trucks accounting for at least 40% of all vehicles on the route, motorists can expect some pressure on the road.

“An increase in traffic volumes, combined with a mix of vehicle types sharing the road, place additional demands on drivers, their passengers, emergency services, law enforcement agencies, and road management resources.

“Many vehicles will be travelling in a South bound direction towards KwaZulu-Natal, but road users should also expect busy traffic conditions in both directions over the coming weekends,” she said.

Special operations

Dhoogra added that a number of special operations will be implemented to check the roadworthiness of vehicles.

“Drug and alcohol screening tests, active speed monitoring, vehicle and passenger overloading-, licence- and vehicle registration checks, and pedestrian safety operations will also be in effect.”

She added that no scheduled construction work will be performed on the N3 Toll Route during the peak holiday season from 14 December 2023 until 8 January 2024.

Dhoogra said unless emergency repair or maintenance work is required, all lanes will be open to traffic during the festive period.

