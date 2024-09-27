WATCH: Homecoming ceremony of freedom fighters

On Friday, Ramaphosa is expected to lead a wreath-laying procession at the Wall of Names.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officiate the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of South African freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the Apartheid era.

The ceremony will take place at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Tshwane, Pretoria.

According to the Presidency, the ceremony forms part of Heritage Month, which is being observed under the theme: “Celebrating the Lives of Our Heroes and Heroines Who Laid Down Their Lives for Our Freedom.”

Freedom fighters welcomed back

On Wednesday, the remains of the 42 freedom fighters who passed away in exile arrived at a reception ceremony at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane.

“The repatriation of the freedom fighters’ remains from Zambia and Zimbabwe forms part of the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project (RLHR),” said Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to the President.

“The RLHR is a national memory project aimed at commemorating, celebrating, educating, promoting, preserving, conserving and providing a durable testament to South Africa’s road to freedom

“The repatriation initiative is part of a broader effort to bring the remains of freedom fighters who died in exile to their final resting places.

“This is not only a gesture of honour to the individuals and their families but also an effort to strengthen the bonds of friendship, solidarity, and development with the host countries through memorialisation.”

Families of the freedom fighters gathered at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum on Friday morning for a prayer session, while others performed rituals.

“The Wall of Names is inscribed with the names of heroes and heroines who died fighting for humanity and freedom during the major conflicts in South African history, namely: the Pre-Colonial Wars, Slavery, Genocide, Wars of Resistance, the South African War, the First and Second World War and the Struggle for Liberation.”

The president will then address the homecoming ceremony.