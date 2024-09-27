ANC-DA rift in Tshwane a ‘blow for GNU’

The removal of DA mayor Cilliers Brink shows fractures in ANC-DA relations, with experts fearing this could affect the broader GNU.

The ousting yesterday of Tshwane’s DA mayor Cilliers Brink is a poor reflection of the role of the ANC in the government of national unity (GNU) and goodwill between the parties in the GNU could be undermined, says an expert.

“It now seems clear the spirit of goodwill and cooperation at a national level between the ANC and the DA does not extend down to the metros,” said political analyst Daniel Silke.

Silke said this also showed there was probably division within the ANC between those that support the GNU at a national level and the Gauteng ANC, that was less enthusiastic about any kind of cooperation with the DA at any level.

Division within ANC

“In general, it shows that there’s a possibility the GNU can be undermined by virtue of the fact the goodwill and spirit is not extending to an important metro like Tshwane,” he added.

Silke said if the goodwill at national level was undermined at local level, then service delivery levels would suffer.

“The idea of the GNU was to bring a spirit of cooperation and the only way that could work is if all three spheres of government act together so that the cooperative agreements at GNU level needed to be replicated at the local level,” he said.

“If this is not to be and Tshwane looks like it certainly was not, given the lack of ANC support for Brink and the desire to remove him as mayor, you are likely to see continued political infighting at a local level.”

Silke said on the political side, one can assume the ANC was either divided or the ANC wanted to play all sides.

Tshwane mayor voted out

Brink was voted out of office after ActionSA sided with the ANC and EFF to support a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC.

Yesterday’s council meeting was disrupted by two caucus meetings leading up to the debate that turned heated as the tensions grew higher until a vote by hand saw the motion being passed.

After being removed, Brink said he won’t abandon Tshwane.

“I am staying in the city and will make sure whatever happens to the government of Tshwane, that the looters and the corrupt who have now come together to remove our government from power will not do their worst,” he said.

Brink said despite the difficult circumstances, he and the DA would continue to play the role of an effective opposition.

120 voted in favour of motion

Yesterday, 120 members of the opposition, which included the ANC, EFF and ActionSA, along with others, voted in favour of the motion versus 87 votes from the coalition, who opposed it.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who attended the council meeting at Tshwane House, said his party had 19 councillors in Tshwane council who voted in favour of the motion.

Council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana said he had to get the relevant information to find out if deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya could stand in as the acting mayor, considering that she was appointed under the Brink-led coalition.

Cheers from members of the South African Municipal Workers Union could be heard in front of Tshwane House, where they were protesting.

The former Tshwane MMC of finance, Jacqui Uys, was reprimanded for saying: “You fuc***s will never be able to afford to pay the municipal workers.”

Ex-Tshwane MMC of finance booed while leaving chambers

She was booed by Samwu members while leaving the council chambers and apologised for the use of the swear word, but stood by the rest of what she said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said Uys’ words will ring true.

“Remember a year ago, Brink pulled a hardline with the unions and this is where they insisted on their action against Brink and if they don’t, they might lose the support of unions now and with local upcoming government elections,” he said.

“Their argument was that the ANC was between a rock and a hard place and they have no choice but to remove Brink.”

Croucamp said the trump card the Panyaza Lesufi faction in Gauteng played when they talked to the national working committee was that the unions wouldn’t settle for less.

Too early to say GNU crumbling

Political analyst Roland Henwood said it was too early to say the GNU was crumbling but added it was another challenge for the GNU.

“Consequences will be determined by the actions of the DA and partners, and also by the leadership of the ANC,” he said.

