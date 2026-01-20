News

Home » News

WATCH: Licensing concerns emerge in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport incident

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

20 January 2026

11:24 am

RELATED ARTICLES

According to Gauteng Transport spokesperson, preliminary reports indicate Vanderbijlpark scholar transport driver may have been unlicenced

On Monday, at least 12 school pupils lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a scholar transport vehicle in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident

The accident occurred on Fred Droste Road, also known as R553, at around 7am when the minibus carrying the children collided with a side tipper truck.

minibus carrying school students crash
A rescue worker (2nd L) comforts a woman at the scene of an accident, where a minibus carrying school students collided with a truck killing 12 pupils, in Vanderbijlpark on 19 January 2026. Picture: John MKHIZE / AFP

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told reporters at the scene that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

This comes after witnesses at the scene said that the minibus driver allegedly tried to overtake multiple vehicles when the accident occurred.

ALSO READ: Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash kills 13 pupils

Driver allegedly operating without licence

According to Newzroom Afrika, preliminary reports indicate that both the driver of the scholar transport and the vehicle involved in the crash might have been unlicensed.

Gauteng Transport spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, says that an investigation into these licensing concerns has been launched.

Mpya has also urged parents to make sure that the vehicles that transport their children to school are roadworthy and registered with the department of transport.

Read more on these topics

car accident pupils school transport Vanderbijlpark

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Did NFP get a sweet deal from ANC to stick around in KZN?
News Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested
News SA’s space agency warns of geomagnetic storm on Tuesday: Here’s what it means
News Smelly Johannesburg: What to do when ‘rotten egg’ smell hangs over city
News ‘If he’s killed, we’ll have to deal with fallout’: Ad hoc committee insists on Paul O’Sullivan’s testimony

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp