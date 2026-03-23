WATCH: ‘Intoxicated’ LIV Golf spectators involved in fight

Police confirmed that no case were opened in relation to the incident and that all involved were escorted out of Steyn City.

Self-described as “the grand old game — supercharged”, LIV Golf brought its unique brand of the sport to Gauteng this weekend.

The weekend featured shirtless spectators in the gallery, participants wearing newly released football shirts, and a mass altercation typically associated with rowdier team sports.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the opening evening of what would be a successful event was punctuated by the removal of several brawling patrons.

A video of a fight among attendees began circulating on social media as the festivities on the greens and fairways wrapped up.

The cause of the running altercation is unknown, but one individual providing commentary declared that “This is insane, boet”.

Police confirmed that security was on scene to escort the attendees off the property and that those involved in the brawl chose not to open any cases of assault.

“Gauteng Traffic Wardens and private security personnel posted outside the perimeter of the Welcome Centre at the LIV Golf South Africa in Steyn City, restored order when they stopped an altercation among a group of seemingly intoxicated individuals involved in a brawl,” stated Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

WATCH: LIV Golf attendees brawl at Steyn City

LIV Golf success

President Cyril Ramaphosa was at Steyn City on Sunday to present the winners with their respective trophies.

Bryson DeChambeau defeated Jon Rahm in a playoff to secure the individual prize, bagging his fifth LIV Golf title.

DeChambeau’s Crushers edged out the Southern Guards by one shot to secure the team section.

The Presidency stated on Sunday that the event had broken all records for an inaugural gold event in the country and was broadcast to over 1 billion households in 20 countries.

“The South African edition represents a unique opportunity to showcase the country as a premier sporting destination while inspiring a new generation of golfers and sporting enthusiasts,” the Presidency stated.

A group of fans in the crowd at LIV Golf South Africa took off their shirts and started whipping them in the air while singing Dean Burmester’s name.



Never seen anything like that on a golf course before 😅



🎥 @TorqueGC_ https://t.co/tSVpXwJZun pic.twitter.com/1mOrDJ4rtw March 21, 2026

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