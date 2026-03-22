How much money Grace and Co will bank from LIV Golf SA at Steyn City

American Bryson DeChambeau won the most money as he also helped the Crushers to the team title.

It was a big payday for everyone involved in the first LIV Golf South Africa tournament held at Steyn City over the last few days.

America’s Bryson DeChambeau emerged as the winner of the first event in South Africa on Sunday, after beating Jon Rahm of Spain in a dramatic playoff on the 18th hole after both men finished their 72 holes in regulation play on 26-under-par.

DeChambeau’s Crushers (-76) team also won the team prize, edging out the South African player side, Southern Guards (-75), by one shot.

DeChambeau, who also won the individual prize in Singapore the week before, also after a playoff, has now won five LIV titles.

Bryson DeChambeau and his Crushers team celebrate their win at Steyn City on Sunday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Payouts

He will take home $4 million for his win … in Rand terms R68 million.

For finishing second Rahm will bank $2.25 million, or R38.2 million.

The best-placed South African, Branden Grace (23-under-par), who finished in a tie for third, will take home a hefty $1.1 million, or R18.7 million.

Dean Burmester, who finished tied sixth on 22-under-par, will bank $650,000 for his week’s efforts, which is R11 million.

Louis Oosthuizen (tied 17th on 16-under-par) will be happy with $250,000, or R4.2 million, while Charl Schwartzel (tied 24th on 14-under-par) will get $187,500, or R3.2 million.

For finishing alone in second place in the team competition, the Southern Guards will also get $1.5 million or R25.5 million to share between them. The winning team, the Crushers, will share $3 million, or R51 million.

It was confirmed on Sunday, ahead of the final round, played in front of thousands of golf fans, that LIV Golf will return to Steyn City for a second event in 2027.