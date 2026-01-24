WATCH LIVE: Victims of Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash laid to rest

The 22-year-old driver of the transport was caught on camera overtaking several cars before colliding head-on with the truck on Monday morning.

A funeral service for some of the 14 young victims of a horror crash between a scholar transport vehicle and a truck is being held in Sebokeng on Saturday.

The 22-year-old driver of the transport was caught on camera overtaking several cars before colliding head-on with the truck on Monday morning.

Ayanda Dludla appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He is charged with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of driving without a valid Professional Driving Permit, and one count of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

He abandoned his bid for bail.

A memorial service for the 14 victims was held on Friday, where family members grieved openly and shared their shock at the incident. They called for justice and demanded action to address rogue scholar transport operators.

WATCH: The funeral service

VICTIMS OF VANDERBIJLPARK SCHOLAR TRANSPORT CRASH LAID TO REST https://t.co/ldcn8ilJoE January 24, 2026

NOW WATCH: Education Department releases names of learners who died in tragic taxi accident