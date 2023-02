Michel Bega

Makro workers demonstrated outside Makro Crown Mines on 1 February 2023, in Johannesburg, during a strike by the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu), after talks collapsed between the union and retail giant – Massmart.

Negotiations between the two collapsed multiple times since the 2022 wage negotiation cycle began in March.

Last week employees at Makro Strubens Valley also protested

