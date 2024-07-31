Watch: New Intergovernmental task team to deal with water challenges in Gauteng

Opposition parties are concerned about the water crisis affecting development in municipalities.

The member of the executive council (MEC) for Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) in Gauteng, Jacob Mamabolo said the provincial government will set up an intergovernmental task team to help municipalities with water challenges.

Mamabolo was speaking at the Gauteng Legislature on Wednesday during his department’s budget vote.

Gauteng municipalities have been struggling with water challenges with households being left without access to water for hours daily.

Plan to deal with water crisis

The water outages and maintenance issues have led to tensions between Rand Water and the different municipalities.

Mamabolo said he has been meeting various stakeholders such as Rand Water, the Department of Water and Sanitation and municipal heads to ensure that all spheres of government work together to deal with water supply problems.

ALSO READ: ‘Look at the bigger picture’: Rand Water maintenance nears completion, despite ongoing water shortages

“I am very much pleased to announce that we will be establishing the provincial water intergovernmental relations committee or the IGR (Inter-governmental Relations) committee on water supply and we intend to convene early next week,” he said.

Mamabolo said the provincial government will also conduct site visits and road shows to municipalities as part of the work of the IGR.

“This is the best way to collaborate with to work with and to support municipalities as a critical sphere of government,” he said.

The Gauteng COGTA has been allocated R1 billion for the 2024-2025 financial year with a total of R2.3 billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

“These very important funds of the people will help bolster our ongoing initiatives particularly our most comprehensive response to the energy crisis and water,” he said.

During a debate on Mamabolo’s speech, opposition parties raised concerns about the water crisis and its effects on development projects, households and businesses.

ALSO READ: Joburg’s water crisis demands solutions, not excuses

Meanwhile, Mambolo said the provincial government was embarking on several projects that would aid municipalities struggling with load shedding and its effects.

“We have concluded an important partnership with the City of Johannesburg through City Power,” he said.

Mamabolo said around R53 million would be allocated for the coordination of infrastructure and managing disasters in municipalities.

He also said there would be funds set aside to help struggling municipalities that are unable to pay their debt, but these municipalities would have to be scrutinized before being bailed out.

WATCH HERE: