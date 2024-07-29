‘Look at the bigger picture’: Rand Water maintenance nears completion, despite ongoing water shortages

Johannesburg Water has said full recovery of the systems is expected to take several days after the completion of the maintenance.

The final phase of Rand Water’s infrastructure maintenance project the project will focus on the Palmiet and Mapleton stations, resulting in a total of 117 hours of water outages. Picture: iStock

After weeks of disruptions, Rand Water’s maintenance project is entering its final phase, set to conclude on Tuesday.

The project, which began on 22 June, aimed to improve the province’s erratic water supply by addressing deteriorating infrastructure.

Achieving milestones amid water shortages

Despite the progress, some residents continue to struggle with water shortages.

There have been a multitude of changes during this maintenance period, with many household going days, some even weeks with dry taps, while others struggled to get hold of water tankers the utility promised to provide.

Rand Water‘s spokesperson Makenosi Maroo acknowledged the inconvenience of not having water but urged the public to “look at the bigger picture”.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Maroo maintained a sense of optimism and said the utility has “achieved milestones” during this process.

“The reason we are undertaking this maintenance, we want to extend the lifespan of our assets so that in the long run we are able to supply water, we ensure that there is water security and sustained water supply in our areas,” Maroo said.

Rand water maintenance final phase

The third and final phase of maintenance at Rand Water’s Palmiet Pump Station began on Monday at 5am and is scheduled to end on Tuesday at 9pm.

During this time, pumping will be reduced to 76% for 40 hours, affecting areas fed by direct feeds, including South Hills Tower, Alexander Park Reservoir, and Linksfield Reservoir.

According to Maroo, alternative water supplies are being delivered to affected areas, with water tankers dispatched to ensure continued access to water.

Maroo emphasised that Rand Water has “achieved milestones” during the maintenance period, despite the challenges.

Johannesburg Water systems impacted by the maintenance include Sandton and Midrand systems, South Hills Tower, Alexandra Park, Randjeslaagte and Linksfield reservoirs.

Johannesburg Water in a statement said full recovery of the systems is expected to take several days after maintenance completion. Moreover, areas supplied by Sandton and Midrand reservoirs and towers will potentially take longer to recover.

“The residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance,” said the utility.

Areas affected by the Palmiet station include all Midrand and Ivory Park regions and parts of the Sandton systems.

See a full list of the affected areas at the Johannesburg Water website.